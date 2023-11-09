Lainey Wilson Wins Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Awards

They’ll be partying in Baskin, Louisiana, tonight as country star Lainey Wilson, who is from the small town in the Bayou state, takes home the coveted Female Vocalist of the Year Award at the 2023 Country Music Awards.

Accepting the award this evening (November 8) during the 57th annual event, Wilson said, wearing a black cowboy hat, “It’s a good night, it’s a real good night, we’re going to party tonight. This one right here is for all the hard working ladies.”

She also talked about self-affirmation, dedicating it to the women who “blaze trails,” saying, “If somebody tells me I can’t do it, hold my beer, watch this!”

The award also came after Wilson wowed viewers by performing her hit song, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” in front of a literal burning ring of fire, earning a standing ovation.

Along with Wilson, the other nominees for the award included Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce.

Ahead of her win, Wilson received awards for some of her nominations, including two wins with HARDY for Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. She also won the coveted Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country. “Thank you to my people,” said Wilson after winning Album of the Year, adding that her small-town upbringing taught her the power of storytelling.

The recognition comes during a night when Wilson was nominated for a show-leading nine awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year (for her song “Heart Like A Truck” and for her feature on the HARDY song “wait in the truck”, Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country, Song of the Year for “Heart Like A Truck”, Musical Event of the Year for her performance of “Need A Favor” with Jelly Roll and her performance of “wait in the truck” with HARDY, and Music Video of the Year for “wait in the truck.”

“Well y’all…this is some exciting news to wake up to. It’s meant a lot to me to be on this ride with ya brother @HardyMusic. Thank you @CountryMusic! #CMAawards,” said Wilson on Twitter ahead of the broadcast.

AND THE WINNER IS… “Bell Bottom Country”! Congrats @LaineyWilson on winning #CMAawards Album of the Year for the FIRST time! 🎊👏 pic.twitter.com/2ztAKanMkF — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2023

Well y’all…this is some exciting news to wake up to.❤️It’s meant a lot to me to be on this ride with ya brother @HardyMusic. Thank you @CountryMusic! #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/d7LRAiRbHG — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) November 8, 2023

Your 2023 #CMAawards Female Vocalist of the Year goes to REIGNING winner, @LaineyWilson! That’s ✌️ in a row! Join us in congratulating Lainey on this win! 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/QydC3tcYgr — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2023

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images