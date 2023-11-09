2023 CMA Award Winners – The Full List

The 2023 CMA Awards have arrived. On Wednesday night (November 8) the biggest stars of the genre gathered and the Bridgestone arena to celebrate their achievements over the past year.
Videos by American Songwriter
Lainey Wilson tops the list of nominees for the second year in a row. The “Things a Man Oughta Know” has grabbed 9 nominations, including a nod for Entertainer of the Year. Wilson has already taken home 2 early wins for her collaboration, “wait in the truck” with Hardy. The duo nabbed Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Who else will win?
Check out the winners of the 2023 CMA Awards (We’ll be updating the winners live throughout the show):
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion – WINNER
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne – WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
Single of the Year
Award goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineer: Chip Matthews – WINNER
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll; producer: Austin Nivarel; mix engineer: Jeff Braun
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; mix engineer: Joey Moi
Album of the Year
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; producers: John Osborne, John Peets; mix engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen; producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; mix engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini; producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; mix engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym
Song of the Year
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
“Fast Car” – Songwriter: Tracy Chapman – WINNER
“Heart Like A Truck” – Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” – Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
“Tennessee Orange” – Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
“wait in the truck” – Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
Musical Event of the Year
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; producer: Zach Crowell
“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown); producer: Dann Huff
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells – WINNER
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton); producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor – WINNER
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
Music Video of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde; director: Reid Long
“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion; directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll; director: Patrick Tohill
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; director: Running Bear
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); director: Justin Clough – WINNER
New Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images