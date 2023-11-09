2023 CMA Award Winners – The Full List

The 2023 CMA Awards have arrived. On Wednesday night (November 8) the biggest stars of the genre gathered and the Bridgestone arena to celebrate their achievements over the past year.

Lainey Wilson tops the list of nominees for the second year in a row. The “Things a Man Oughta Know” has grabbed 9 nominations, including a nod for Entertainer of the Year. Wilson has already taken home 2 early wins for her collaboration, “wait in the truck” with Hardy. The duo nabbed Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Who else will win?

Check out the winners of the 2023 CMA Awards (We’ll be updating the winners live throughout the show):

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne – WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Single of the Year

Award goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineer: Chip Matthews – WINNER

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll; producer: Austin Nivarel; mix engineer: Jeff Braun

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; mix engineer: Joey Moi

Album of the Year

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; producers: John Osborne, John Peets; mix engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen; producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; mix engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini; producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; mix engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

Song of the Year

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Fast Car” – Songwriter: Tracy Chapman – WINNER

“Heart Like A Truck” – Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” – Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange” – Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“wait in the truck” – Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Musical Event of the Year

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; producer: Zach Crowell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown); producer: Dann Huff

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells – WINNER

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton); producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor – WINNER

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde; director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion; directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll; director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; director: Running Bear

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); director: Justin Clough – WINNER

New Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

