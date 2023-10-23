Patty Loveless, Tanya Tucker, and Bob McDill Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame; See Photos from the Big Night

Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless, and Bob McDill were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (October 22). The trio were recognized for their “significant contributions to the advancement of country music” and honored during a Medallion Ceremony at the Hall of Fame’s CMA Theater.

Videos by American Songwriter

Countless artists from the country community and beyond were in attendance and took the stage to pay tribute to each honoree, including Brandi Carlile, Vince Gill, Bob Seger, Wynonna Judd, Jessi Colter and Margo Price, Dean Dillon, and Jamey Johnson. Below, find a gallery from the 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony.