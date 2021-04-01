Tarralyn Ramsey Premieres New Single “Jesus, We Need You”

In a time when people are looking more and more toward their faith, pop singer/songwriter Tarralyn Ramsey is getting back to her roots and gearing up to release her latest single “Jesus, We Need You,” due out April 2.

In an exclusive premiere ( below), American Songwriter is presenting a first listen of the gospel track that talks about asking Jesus for help during these turbulent times we live in.

Jesus I know you are listening / the world we need you right now, Ramsey croons on the opening of the song, her vocals accentuating the powerful chorus. We need you / we need you like never before / we call on you lord / ‘Cause you are our only hope / We need you / we need you like never before / we call on you lord / ‘Cause you are our only hope / and we cry Jesus, Oh Jesus, Oh Jesus, Oh Jesus.

“I wrote this song one night some years ago while flying home,” Ramsey tells American Songwriter. “The pages of my notebook were stained with tears as I sang the melody and wrote the lyrics of ‘Jesus, We Need You.’ It was clear to me that this song was echoing of a time where so much would be going on in the world. I believe in my spirit that the time is NOW! JESUS WE NEED YOU!”

The new song is the next step in Tarralyn’s successful career following her self-titled album on Verity Records, which spawned the breakout gospel hits “Tell It” and “Unconditional Love,” a televised reality competition win on VH1’s BORN TO DIVA, and a hit pop single “Up Against All Odds” on Casablanca/Universal Records.

Get your first listen to “Jesus, We Need You” below