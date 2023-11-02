Taylor Swift Adds Three New Canadian Dates to 2024 Eras Tour

Taylor Swift will be embarking on another leg of her Eras Tour this month, and she’s preemptively added three new Canadian dates to the tour in December 2024. The “Cruel Summer” singer added Friday, December 6, Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8 in Vancouver.

Tickets are sold through Ticketmaster starting on November 8. The concert giant is trying to curb the epidemic of scalpers buying tickets to resell them at exorbitant prices, and there will already be a limited number of tickets for these new shows. Only the selected fans who receive the access confirmation email will be able to join the Verified Fan Onsale queue. All others will be put on a waitlist, according to a report from Ticketmaster.

Registration for the new 2024 Vancouver dates begins on November 2 at 8 a.m. PT and ends on November 4 at 5 p.m. PT. If you aren’t able to get into the Verified Fan Onsale queue, you can get tickets at Stubhub once they go on sale.

Access to the Verified Fan Onsale does not guarantee a ticket, though. Fans still need to go through the selection and purchase process, which, knowing Swifties, will be exactly that: swift.

When Swift first announced The Eras Tour, fans broke Ticketmaster trying to save their spot. The site anticipated 1.4 million ticket requests, and allegedly received 14 million. Now, having learned from that experience, hopefully, Ticketmaster will be prepared for the influx of Vancouver fans.

The same thing happened a few months ago with Ticketmaster France. The high volume of traffic on the website from Swifties trying to secure their tickets forced Ticketmaster France to temporarily shut down. Apparently, Swift anticipated this and tried to get ahead of the demand by announcing 14 additional French dates on her tour. That still wasn’t enough to quell the flood of her fans.

Swift actually addressed Ticketmaster on social media when her U.S. tour went live and the website shut down, claiming she was “not going to make excuses for anyone” and explaining that she and her team anticipated the demand.

“Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans,” Swift wrote on her Instagram stories at the time of the U.S. Ticketmaster debacle. “We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care about my fans as I do.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she elaborated. “There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”

