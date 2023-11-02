Say Goodbye to MSG: Billy Joel Announces Final Residency Show at Famed NYC Venue

Billy Joel has revealed that the final date of his long-running monthly residency at New York’s famous Madison Square Garden will take place on July 25, 2024.

Videos by American Songwriter

The concert will be the Piano Man’s 150th show overall at the legendary arena and his 104th there since he launched the residency in 2014.

[RELATED: New Billy Joel Exhibit to Open on Long Island Next Month; Joel Schedules Another Madison Square Garden Show]

Tickets for the July 25 event will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. and are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

This past June, Joel held a press conference at MSG to announce his intentions to end the residency.

“To our audience, I want to thank them for coming to our shows for this long,” he said in a press statement at the time. “It’s hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that’s happened here.”

During the series of shows, Joel welcomed an impressive variety of special guest performers to the stage, including Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, John Fogerty, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, John Mellencamp, Miley Cyrus, John Mayer, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jimmy Fallon.

Leading up to his final residency date, Joel has shows scheduled at Madison Square Garden on November 22, December 19, January 11, February 9, March 28, April 26, May 9, and June 8, all of which are sold out. At the May 9 concert, Joel will celebrate his 75th birthday.

Joel’s next scheduled concert is a November 10 co-headlining performance with Stevie Nicks in Minneapolis. Joel has two other shows lined up with Nicks, on December 8 in Phoenix and March 9, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. His tour schedule also includes a New Year’s Eve concert in Elmont, New York; a January 24 performance in Tokyo; and co-headlining dates with Sting on February 24 in Tampa, Florida, and April 13 in San Diego.

Meanwhile, Joel will be releasing a new box set this Friday, November 3, titled The Vinyl Collection, Volume 2, which features vinyl versions of every studio album he released from Glass Houses (1980) through his classical project Fantasies & Delusions (2001). The package also includes a three-LP concert album Live from Long Island, which was recorded in 1982 and is getting its first official release as part of the box set.

**Purchases you make through our links may earn American Songwriter a commission.