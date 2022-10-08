Taylor Swift Confirms Lana Del Rey Will Feature on ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has kept her fans glued to her Tik Tok account for weeks, as she’s revealed the tracklist for her impending album Midnights, one by one. Friday night (Oct. 6), Swift revealed the last remaining track titles, including a collaboration with Lana Del Rey.

Her Tik Tok series titled “Midnights Mayhem with Me,” sees Swift spin a bingo cage, retrieve a numbered ball, and reveal the corresponding track title. Though she usually reveals just one track at a time, she gave fans the whole lot, including track 9, which is titled “Lavender Haze,” track 5 titled “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” track 10 titled “Labyrinth” and track 12 titled “Sweet Nothing.”

Before the last spin of the series, Swift said. “Welcome to the final episode of Midnights Mayhem with Me. It’s been genuinely chaotic and I’ve enjoyed every second of it.” She then spun the cage and got track No. 4 which she revealed is titled “Snow On the Beach,” featuring Lana Del Rey.

Swift has long expressed her love for Del Rey. During her speech at the Billboard Women In Music 2019 event, Swift described the “Ultraviolence” singer as “one of my favorite artists of this decade” and “in my opinion the most influential artist in pop.”

With that final reveal, we know all 13 of the track titles to Swift’s Midnights—find them below. The full album is due out on Oct. 21

Though she hasn’t shared any snippets from her latest album, we do know what she’s picked as her standout. “Track three, ‘Anti-Hero,’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Swift explained in a previous “Midnights Mayhem With Me.” She continued, “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”

Midnights Track List

1. “Lavender Haze”

2. “Maroon”

3. “Anti-Hero”

4. “Snow on the Beach” (featuring Lana Del Rey)

5. “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

6. “Midnight Rain”

7. “Question…?”

8. “Vigilante Shit”

9. “Bejeweled”

10. “Labyrinth”

11. “Karma”

12. “Sweet Nothing”

13. “Mastermind”

