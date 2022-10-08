3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Wet Leg, Måneskin and Erica Banks

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “The Loneliest” by Måneskin

Ever since the group’s breakout during the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, they have been making waves, from earning billions of streams to appearing on the popular variety show, Saturday Night Live. Check out their new song below.

2. “Loving You” by Wet Leg

Everyone’s favorite up-and-coming indie rock band Wet Leg has shared a new contribution to a forthcoming benefit compilation called, Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All. The new song is actually a demo that comes from their self-titled debut that dropped earlier this year. It goes harder than the album version with big guitars and drums. Check it out below. And the new compilation features big names like Pearl Jam, David Byrne, and Sleater-Kinney.

3. “Nasty” by Erica Banks

Dallas rap star Erica Banks has dropped a sultry new music video for her latest single, “Nasty,” which is another highlight from her 2022 mixtape, Diary of the Flow Queen. Raunchy raps and confident seduction meet on this track, which you can check out below in all of its lyrical glory.

(Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)