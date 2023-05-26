Brian Kelley Shares New Song, “See You Next Summer”

Brian Kelley has continued his string of summer-centric tunes with the release of “See You Next Summer.” The track is a buoyant mid-tempo offering, perfect for the warmer months ahead.

“When I first heard it, I was smiling the whole way through,” Kelley shared in a statement. “I’ve lived this song. It was striking chords all over my body, I felt it in my soul.”

“See You Next Summer” was written by David Garcia, Michael Hardy, and Hillary Lindsey. The lyrics tell the story of a summer-time fling that turns into more. Neither character—described as “modern-day Danny and Sandy”—wants their vacation-fueled passion to end.

‘Cause this ain’t a margarita, can I get your number / “Meet me by the water” text, hookin’ up / See you next summer, Kelley sings.

The song marks the first release Kelley has serviced to country radio as a solo artist. To celebrate the release of “See You Next Summer,” Kelley is slated to make a triumphant return back home for a special show at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell Friday night (May 26).

The show has limited tickets remaining. Find ticket information, here.

Kelley is currently in the studio working on a full-length solo project, which will be released via Big Machine Records. His solo career was punctuated by the release of an independent project, Sunshine State Of Mind. The album helped to solidify his “Beach Cowboy” sound.

“When I started making this record, I wasn’t trying to coin anything—I didn’t have a certain sound, I just kinda knew as we were writing a song what it would be,” Kelley told American Songwriter at the time of Sunshine State of Mind‘s release. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I want to do a beach, island thing or whatever.’ I’ll take whatever anybody wants to call it.'”

Photo Credit: Ben Christensen / Big Machine