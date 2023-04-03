Taylor Swift Debuts “The 1” at Eras Tour Stop in Arlington

Taylor Swift is keeping her fans on their toes by switching up the setlist for her three-hour Eras Tour show each night. For a stop in Arlington, Texas, Swift replaced the folklore cut “Invisible String” with the album’s opener, “The 1.”

“The 1” is a sparse acoustic number about a missed connection. But we were something, don’t you think so? / Roaring 20s, tossing pennies in the pool / And if my wishes came true / It would’ve been you, she sings in the chorus.

Swift performed the song on top of her moss-covered folklore house in a flowing white dress, befitting the album’s fairytale aesthetic. The performance marked the first time Swift has ever played “The 1” live.

“So we played a new song, did you like it?” Swift asked the audience in Arlington. “You think you can go online and just scroll and know the setlist? You think you can just come prepared? Let it be said about the Eras Tour: we’re tricksy.”

Watch a clip of the performance, below.

Other setlist deviations in the Arlington show included the Red track “Sad Beautiful Tragic” in the Surprise Songs section of the show and the Eras Tour debut of “Ours” from Speak Now.

In past Eras shows, Swift brought out Marcus Mumford for the evermore fan-favorite “cowboy like me” and unearthed a number of deep cuts from her 10 studio albums.

While on the road, Swift recently dropped an acoustic version of her Midnights song “Lavender Haze.” The stripped-back rendition sees the synth-pop banger turn into more of a folky meditation. The original version of the track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men,” Swift said in a previous Instagram video before the release of Midnights. “And I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow – and I thought that was really beautiful.”

