Taylor Swift Announces ‘Midnights’ Deluxe Album Featuring Ice Spice and Lana Del Ray

Taylor Swift has pulled from The Vault and wants to meet you at Midnight. The hitmaker turned to social media Wednesday afternoon (May 24) to surprise Swifities with a deluxe edition of Midnights, her tenth studio album. The forthcoming collection, Midnights: Til Dawn, is due to drop Friday, May 26.

The project will include two collaborations with Ice Spice on a reimagined version of “Karma” and a newly recorded rendition of “Snow on the Beach,” featuring Lana Del Ray on lead vocals.

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist, and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma featuring the incredible @icespice_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album,” wrote Swift.

Swift continued, “In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice…You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u Lana.”

Alongside the original tracklist, the deluxe release will include the seven “3 am Tracks” and the Target CD bonus song “Hits Different.”

Swift, who is currently on her critically acclaimed Eras Tour, will have exclusive CD editions of the new deluxe album available for purchase only at her upcoming shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The CD will have a never-before-heard song from the vault called “You’re Losing Me.”

The collaboration with the rapper does not come as a surprise, as the platinum-selling performer provided Swifties with an easter egg during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Ice Spice and PinkPantheress shared the stage with Swift as she accepted Song of The Year for “Anti-Hero.”

Following the star-studded award show, former music executive for Atlantic and Capitol Records Shawn Barron teased a potential collaboration between the two on the One More Time podcast.

“She has an accumulation of moments in a short amount of time, and we’re seeing the response,” said Barron to the outlet, referring to Ice Spice’s sudden fame. “I heard that she’s on Taylor Swift’s next single or something like that.”

The highly anticipated single and deluxe edition is expected to arrive just weeks before Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage