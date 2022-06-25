Taylor Swift Reacts to Roe v. Wade Decision: “I’m Absolutely Terrified”

Taylor Swift says she’s “absolutely terrified” by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling making it a constitutional right to have a safe abortion within the U.S.

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are,” said Swift on social media, just hours after the ruling on June 24, “that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

Swift also shared a statement from Michelle Obama, who said she was “heartbroken” by the “horrifying decision” by the Supreme Court.

Swift has become more outspoken on politics in recent years, specifically since the 2016 election of Donald Trump. Most recently, Swift also responded to the need for stricter gun control laws in the country, following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, which left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde,” tweeted Swift, following the event, sharing a video of NBA Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr calling stricter gun laws. “By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

On the issue of abortion, the artist first voiced her support for abortion rights when Tennessee lawmakers were considering a total abortion ban within the state in 2019.

“Obviously, I’m pro-choice,” said Swift in an interview at the time. “I just can’t believe this is happening.”