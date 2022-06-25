Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers Protest U.S. Abortion Ban from Glastonbury Stage

Billie Eilish made headlines for being the youngest-ever headliner at the prestigious Glastonbury festival this weekend, at just 20 years old.

But it wasn’t her age that concerned her during her set, it was the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Said Eilish from the stage during her set, “Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer.”

Eilish then performed the song “Your Power,” which is about older men who abuse their position. Eilish dedicated the song to everyone affected by the ruling.

Also at the festival, rocker Phoebe Bridgers made a similar statement.

Said Bridgers, This is my first time here. It’s surreal and amazing but I’m having a real [expletive] day.”

Bridgers cursed the “old” Supreme Court justices “who try to tell us what to do with our bodies.”

Also at the festival, Wet Leg and Wolf Alice made appearances, creating quite a stir amongst their many fans, especially since it was unclear if Wolf Alice would make it to the festival after major unexpected travel delays.

The festival also included a pre-recorded appearance by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said the world needed to “spread the truth” over the Russian invasion of his country.

Zelensky said Ukraine “will not let Russia’s war break us” and that he wants the conflict to end before it “ruins people’s lives in other countries of Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America.”

“Spread the truth about Russia’s war, help Ukrainians who are forced to flee their homes because of the war,” the President added.