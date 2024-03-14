Olivia Rodrigo Concertgoers Get Free Contraceptives In Banned State

Pop ingenue Olivia Rodrigo made her stance on abortion rights crystal clear at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. The Guts artist, 21, brought out fellow musician Lily Allen for an incisive tribute to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The two pop powerhouses dedicated a performance of Allen’s song “F*** You” to the five justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the watershed 1973 decision that enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion.

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo told the crowd. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s*** about freedom.”

The “bad idea right?” singer recently proved she wasn’t all talk when it comes to reproductive rights.

This isn't new. Let's not forget when @OliviaRodrigo name-dropped the five Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and sang "fuck you" to them with Lily Allen at Glastonbury in front 200,000 people.pic.twitter.com/LNs5cx2LRo https://t.co/OjXuAyUkAp — Rodrigo Times (@RodrigoTimes) March 13, 2024

Concertgoers Come For the Show, Leave With Free Morning-After Pill

Abortion is effectively illegal in Missouri. The procedure is only allowed in emergencies that threaten the life of a pregnant person.

Still, those who attended the St. Louis stop of Rodrigo’s Guts tour Tuesday (March 12) had the opportunity to leave with more than just merchandise.

Advocates from the Missouri Abortion Fund handed out free condoms and morning-after pills to any fan at the Enterprise Center who wanted them.

It’s brutal out here in Missouri, but we are here for abortion access and hand out Plan B with @TextRightByYou https://t.co/Rd7fc0b1xG — Missouri Abortion Fund (@MOAbortionFund) March 13, 2024

The gesture was part of Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good campaign, which aims to protect reproductive rights. A portion of sales from the tour will go toward the fund.

Additionally, the GRAMMY winner has partnered with the National Network of Abortion Funds. The national social justice organization has connected Rodrigo with local chapters at various stops on the tour.

St. Louis wasn’t the first Guts stop to witness Rodrigo’s staunch support of abortion access. “she did this at charlotte too!” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “same contraceptives <3 love her for this”

she did this at charlotte too! same contraceptives <3 love her for this pic.twitter.com/TSvSnGaBEy — phia ✦ (@phiasversion) March 13, 2024

Fans Praise Olivia Rodrigo For Standing Up For Abortion Rights

Rodrigo’s confessional lyrics are her bread-and-butter. Her songs span the spectrum of womanhood: one moment “blazing with ridiculous lust,” the next, “enraged by other people’s expectations.”

Thus, the pop star’s outspoken stance on abortion rights is achingly on brand. She has a voice, and she clearly intends to use it for more than catchy hooks. It’s a fact not lost on her fanbase, which is largely comprised of young women.

“To have the new generation of mainstream pop girls be this brave and this willing to be 100% clear about an issue that is SO polarizing,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “I have tears in my eyes it’s awesome to see.”

To have the new generation of mainstream pop girls be this brave and this willing to be 100% clear about an issue that is SO polarizing. I have tears in my eyes it’s awesome to see https://t.co/AJxfZXaeMf — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) March 13, 2024

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA