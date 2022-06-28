Jazmine Sullivan Protests Supreme Court: “If You Have Ever Benefited from a Woman Making One of the Toughest Decisions of her Life—Which is to Terminate a Pregnancy—You Need to Be Standing With Us.”

Philadelphia-born R&B singer/songwriter Jazmine Sullivan spoke her mind at the BET Awards over the weekend regarding the recent United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and thus overturning the federal protection for abortion rights.

Standing on stage, holding her award, Sullivan said, “For my sisters especially, it’s a hard time right now for us. And I want to speak directly to the men: we need y’all.

“We need y’all to stand up. Stand up for us, stand up with us. If you’ve ever benefited from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life—which is to terminate a pregnancy—you need to be standing with us.

“It’s not just a woman’s issue. This is everybody’s issue. And we need your support. More than ever. Okay, fellas? Y’all got us? Cause we got y’all! Y’all got us? Alright! Thank you!”

Sullivan, who boasts some 2.2 million followers on Instagram, was met with rounds of cheers and applause for her statements.

Sullivan is also one of many artists and people around the globe who are protesting the recent decision by the SCOTUS. Others include Pearl Jam, Jack White, Lorde, Taylor Swift, Green Day, PINK, and many more.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has even gone as far to say that he’ll be renouncing his United States citizenship given all of the “stupid” politics in America today.

There will likely be even more protests due to the SCOTUS decision, while the Supreme Court has even hinted at rolling back more protections like contraception and marriage equality. The justices who voted against Roe v. Wade were all appointed by former Presidents Trump and George W. Bush, both of whom, many have pointed out, did not win the overall popular vote when running for President.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images