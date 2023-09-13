Taylor Swift Wins Best Pop at MTV VMAs

The VMA for Best Pop went to the “unstoppable” Taylor Swift for her single and accompanying music video, “Anti-Hero.” The adjective was used by fellow pop star Justin Timberlake, who came out to announce Swift’s latest award with his pop group from the ’90s and 2000s, NSYNC.

Swift looked overjoyed when she first saw the boy band hit the stage. When she got the award, she said, “I had your dolls!” She asked the group what their plans were. “You’re pop personified,” she said to the boy band. “It’s too much.”

“I love making pop music, I love making pop music videos,” said Swift. “I also loved making country.”

She thanked her fans for giving her the “opportunity” to slink around genres. “I really love making pop music so thank you so, so much,” Swift said.

Then she hugged the members of NYSNC as they got off stage. There are also rumors of NSYNC making new music, perhaps for the next Trolls film.

The other nominees for Best Pop were Demi Lovato for “Swine,” Dua Lipa for “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album),” Ed Sheeran for “Eyes Closed,” Miley Cyrus for “Flowers,” Olivia Rodrigo for “vampire” P!nk for “TRUSTFALL” and, of course, Swift for “Anti-Hero.”

“.@taylorswift13 fangirling over @NSYNC is such a mood,” added the official VMA Twitter handle.

Swift’s award was the first one announced during the show’s broadcast, which included opening performances from Lil Wayne and Olivia Rodrigo. Check out footage of Rodrigo, Ice Spice and Swift, two tour mates, below, as well.

