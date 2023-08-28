Shakira Announced as Video Vanguard Recipient at MTV ‘Video Music Awards’

The Video Vanguard Award is one of the most coveted trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards. The award is given to artists who have truly gone above and beyond. According to MTV, the honor goes to someone for their “outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture.”

This year’s Video Vanguard Award recipient is Shakira. From “Hips Don’t Lie” to “She Wolf,” Shakira has never pulled any punches with her music videos. Each of her visuals showcases her dance chops as well as elaborate set designs. She will no doubt bring a level of melodrama and sensuality to the VMA stage when she performs at the award show.

Shakira’s Video Vanguard win is a historic moment for the award show, given that she is the first South American artist to win the award. The Colombian singer will also become the second Latina artist to win the award following Jennifer Lopez. Past Video Vanguard winners include Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Madonna, and more.

This year’s VMAs are set to air on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Shakira is among the star-studded list of performers, which also includes Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids.

Lovato’s performance will mark her first time on the VMA stage in six years while Stray Kids and Karol G will perform at the award show for the first time. Måneskin previously gave a controversial performance at the VMAs that was ultimately censored. Nevertheless, the Italian rockers are back for more.

Other nominees for top awards include Taylor Swift (who has eight nominations), SZA (who has six nominations), Miley Cyrus, Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Sam Smith (who each have five nominations).

The Video of the Year Award is nearly all female nominated. In the running are Cyrus (for “Flowers”), Swift (for “Anti-Hero”), SZA (for “Kill Bill”), Rodrigo (for “Vampire”), Minaj (for “Super Freaky Girl”), Doja Cat (for “Attention”), and Smith and Petras (for “Unholy”).

Fans will be able to vote for this year’s VMAs from the show’s website HERE. Voting will end on September 12.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)