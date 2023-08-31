The Weeknd Celebrates Taylor Swift Earning 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners

For a while, The Weeknd was the only artist to have clinched 100 million monthly Spotify listeners. Now, he is joined by Taylor Swift – who just can’t seem to stop breaking records.

Videos by American Songwriter

To help celebrate Swift’s milestone, The Weeknd shared a congratulatory post to his Instagram story, featuring a photo of both artists at Swift’s 1989 Tour when Swift brought the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer out on stage as a special guest in 2015.

The Weeknd added a finger-crossed emoji – presumably to convey that he and Swift are close friends – for a personal touch. Check out the post, below.

📲| @theweeknd shared a post on his Instagram story celebrating @taylorswift13 joining him as the only artists to reach 100M monthly listeners on Spotify! pic.twitter.com/LceQjcjqIA — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) August 30, 2023

Swift hit the 100 million mark earlier this week. She is the first woman to achieve that goal.

“Queen behavior,” Spotify wrote on Twitter. “On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.”

Swift has broken many records this year. Her Eras Tour is projected to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, pulling in $2.2 billion.

[RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Record-Breaking Eras Tour: See the Setlist]

Elsewhere she scored her 12th No. 1 song on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart with “Cruel Summer.” The Lover track was dusted off as a single earlier this year in light of the fans’ reaction towards it at the Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, the re-recorded version of Speak Now broke two Spotify records: the most streamed album in a single day and the most streamed country album in a single day.

Swift is on a hot streak going into the international legs of her Eras Tour, which are proving to be just as high in demand as the U.S. dates. If you didn’t get a chance to catch Swift this time around, fear not, because a feature film version of the tour will be released in October.

Find more details about the concert film, HERE.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/LP5/WireImage