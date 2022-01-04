Ted Nugent Kicks Off New Year Decrying Doctors, American Health Authorities

It wouldn’t be the New Year without checking in with songwriter Ted Nugent, right?

The “Cat Scratch Fever” singer and active Twitter user has chimed in for 2022, making claims about the US government and the CDC to his nearly 370,000 followers.

For Nugent’s online presence, the year began reflectively. He wrote, “Happy happy 2022 everybody! Godspeed! On this First Day of the New Year: ‘Don’t look back in Anger.. Don’t look forward in Fear.. Look up to God..!'”

But just a few days later, on Monday (January 3), the messaging became harsher and more directed. The musician, who frequently takes to social media to perform on his acoustic guitar, seemed triggered.

On Monday (Jan. 3), at about 11 am CT, Nugent wrote, “Never forget that there are lying soulless punkass demons out there that stand for pure evil! We must stop them and rid America of them ASAP! Democrats are the enemy of humankind.”

Not long after, he followed that up with, “Happy NewYear Clusterfuck. 2022. Dr. Fauci is a lying prick. The CDC, FDA, and US government are criminal anti-American devilgangs.”

Then: “It’s not a vaccine it’s a deadly experimental shot. Refusing to secure the borders is treason. Cultivating the violent crime explosion is treason. Governmental insider trading is treason. The factcheckers are lying scum. Happy new year anyway.”

This commentary isn’t foreign for the 73-year-old Michigan-born Nugent, however. He is, after all, known as the “Motor City Madman.”

Toward the end of 2021, Nugent had choice words for KISS frontman, Gene Simmons, who talked about how anyone who refuses to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus is an “enemy.”

The KISS frontman, who contracted COVID-19 after being vaccinated, spoke to TalkShopLive in November, and said, “If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy.”

As a response, Nugent spoke about Simmons on the Joe Pags Show. He later tweeted about those comments, saying, “Recently on the Joe Pags Show, I respond to Gene Simmons comments on the unvaccinated. I love Gene, and he is [a] great man and rock-solid in the asset column, but those statements are not truth, logic, and common sense.”

Around that time, too, Nugent commented on the controversial Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, saying, “Kyle Rittenhouse good, punkass recidivistic arsonists looters rioters attackers child rapists thugs evil. Good over evil. fuckin perfect.”

He added, “If ever there was captured on film, a clear and glaring example of pure righteous good over evil self-defense, it was Kyle Rittenhouse with proper weapon, training, and familiarity with that weapon to survive an undeniable evil force to kill him.”

