Ted Nugent Responds to KISS’ Gene Simmons Vaccination Comments: “Not Truth”; Offers Gift to Kyle Rittenhouse

The 72-year-old, Michigan-born outspoken songwriter Ted Nugent has a response for Gene Simmons about his take on vaccinations.

The KISS frontman, who contracted COVID-19 after being vaccinated, spoke to TalkShopLive in November, and said, “If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy.”

“I don’t care about your political beliefs,” Simmons added, talking about the tour dates KISS had to postpone after he and band member Paul Stanley, both of whom are vaccinated, contracted the disease via “breakthrough” cases.

“You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional,” the 72-year-old Simmons continued. “You don’t have the right to go through a red light—actually the government has the right to tell you to stop.

“If they tell you you can’t smoke in a building, you can’t smoke in a building. And that’s not because they want to take away your rights—that’s because the rest of us hate it. We don’t want to smell your smoke.

“I don’t want to catch your disease. I don’t want to risk my life just because you want to go through a red light. This whole idea, this delusional, evil idea that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible.”

As a response, Nugent spoke about Simmons on the Joe Pags show. He later tweeted about those comments, saying, “Recently on the Joe Pags Show, I respond to Gene Simmons comments on the unvaccinated. I love Gene, and he is [a] great man and rock-solid in the asset column, but those statements are not truth, logic, and common sense.”

Nugent also tweeted: “The left own hypocrisy, and their hypocrisy knows no ends! Truth, logic, and commonsense will set them free! Unarmed and helpless = unarmed and helpless.”

And “Political correctness is the abandonment of humanity.”

Earlier this month, Nugent spoke out to comment on the result of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, saying, “Kyle Rittenhouse good, punkass recidivistic arsonists looters rioters attackers child rapists thugs evil. Good over evil. fuckin perfect.”

He added, “If ever there was captured on film, a clear and glaring example of pure righteous good over evil self defense, it was Kyle Rittenhouse with proper weapon, training, and familiarity with that weapon to survive an undeniable evil force to kill him.”

Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old who crossed state lines armed with a gun in 2020, killed two people and injured a third, claiming self-defense. The event took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin during protests after the Jacob Blake shooting, during which a police offer fired his gun at Blake, later paralyzing him.

Rittenhouse was later found not guilty on all charges.

Later, on an episode of Rock of Nations With Dave Kinchen, Nugent said he was going to “provide him with a lifetime supply of ammunition.”

He said: “I’m going to get a hold of Kyle Rittenhouse and I’m going to provide him a lifetime supply of ammunition and I’d like to begin the Kyle Rittenhouse Tactical Masterclass because as a young man, boy did he do good. He knew that weapon. He was a samurai as a teenager that under those unbelievable, traumatic and physically assaultive conditions — he did his job.”

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images