Ted Nugent has revealed that his forthcoming tour will be his last.

“This is Adios Mofo,” shared Nugent on YouTube and social media. “This is my last tour. Now, I’ll always play music. I’ve got new records I’m gonna make. I can’t wait to unleash some of these new songs.”

Nugent continued, thanking everyone for helping him live his “musical dream” and elaborated on why he’s done wi