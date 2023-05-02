Ann Wilson Sets 2023 North American Tour

Ann Wilson and her backing band, Tripsitter, will embark on a North American tour during the summer of 2023.

The tour will kick off on July 7 in Toronto and wrap up in Syracuse, New York on Aug. 30.

Wilson recently released her latest solo album, Fierce Bliss, in 2022, a collection of covers and originals, featuring Vince Gill, along with guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes.

In 2022, Wilson also appeared on Disturbed’s song “Don’t Tell Me,” featured on the metal band’s album, Divisive. She also lent her vocals to Dolly Parton‘s forthcoming rock album, Rock Star, which will also feature Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and Steve Perry, among many other special guests.

Ann and her sister Nancy Wilson also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards in February of 2023.

Along with her upcoming tour, Wilson is also working on a new album with her band, Tripsitter, comprised of guitarists Ryan Wariner, bassist Tony Lucido, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and drummer Sean Lane.

Wilson, 72, recently spoke with American Songwriter and said that she’s proud of the longevity of Heart’s music now 50 years since forming. “As long as Heart is growing and evolving, I’m into it,” said Wilson. “If it sits there dormant, or if it becomes satisfied to just ride down as an old legacy act into disintegration, then I’m not that into it.”

She also said that she has no plans to quit touring and writing new music, “It just keeps on rolling,” she said, “and you don’t stop.”

Wilson, also revealed what drives her toward songs when writing now.

“I’m one of those people that really does pay attention to lyrics,” said Wilson. “And for me, that’s number one. The number two interest is how the lyrics are put across, and then it’s the groove and so on. That’s just how I see it. I’m writing new stuff now and it’s all about the lyrics. It’s all about the stories.”

Ann Wilson Summer 2023 Tour



July 7 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

July 8 – Ottawa, ON @ Azrieli Studio

July 10 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

July 12 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center

July 14 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage

July 15 – Mequon, WI @ Rotary Park

July 19 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

July 21 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the PErforming Arts

July 22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

July 24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Robert Kirk Walker Theatre

July 25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

July 27 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

July 29 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Dodge Park

July 30 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Aug. 1 – Elk Grove Village, IL @ Elk Grove Farmers Market

Aug. 3 – Eau Claire, WI @ Pablo Center at the Confluence

Aug. 5 – Kingsford, MI @ Lodal Park

Aug. 30 – Syracuse, NY @ New York State Fairgrounds

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic