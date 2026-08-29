Teenagers in the 1970s Were Crazy About These 3 Hit Songs From 1971

Teenagers, more than any other group, have historically embraced new and innovative music over the years. In a way, the youngest among us propel forward change in music, often in very cool ways. And that was the case back in 1971, when many hit songs on the radio became popular due to how beloved they were by teenagers. Let’s look at a few examples. If you were a teen that year, you probably jammed out to at least one of these songs.

“Put Your Hand In The Hand” by Ocean from ‘Put Your Hand In The Hand’

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This song was a hugely youth-friendly tune, and that singalong energy resonated with young people quite a bit. It comes as no surprise that “Put Your Hand In The Hand” by Ocean was such a big hit in 1971. This gospel-tinged pop song was a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also did well in the band’s native Canada.

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“I Woke Up In Love This Morning” by The Partridge Family from ‘Sound Magazine’

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The Partridge Family as a television program had a huge following among the youngest of its era. Naturally, music from that show seemed to be written with teenagers in mind. “I Woke Up In Love This Morning” resonated with teenagers quite a bit when it dropped in 1971, and the pop song made it all the way to No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart. The family band had bigger hits that year, such as “I’ll Meet You Halfway” (No. 9) and “Doesn’t Somebody Want To Be Wanted” (No. 6), but something about “I Woke Up In Love This Morning” just feels so nostalgic.

“Never Can Say Goodbye” by The Jackson 5 from ‘Maybe Tomorrow’

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Nobody loved the Jackson 5 more than teenagers and children, and this hit on our list of 1971 songs was a smash on the charts because of that fandom. “Never Can Say Goodbye” was the first single released off Maybe Tomorrow. It was quite an enormous hit featuring a very young Michael Jackson singing lead. The R&B pop tune peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart for three weeks. The song topped the R&B chart in the US as well.

(Photo by Laufer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)