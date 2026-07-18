Darius Rucker Reveals Possible Retirement Date and Thoughts on One Last “Hootie” Hurrah

Country singer Darius Rucker recently had a conversation with Dan Patrick about retirement, and it sounds like he’s pretty much made up his mind.

The conversation came about when Patrick, who hosts The Dan Patrick Show, shared with Rucker his own estimate of when he was thinking about hanging up his hat, career-wise.

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.@dariusrucker says he plans on retiring in 2 years, and teases a Hootie reunion.



"I played 110 shows last year… what am I doing?!" pic.twitter.com/gV5WGMdVry — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 17, 2026

“I’m retiring in a year and a half,” Patrick shared. “When are you retiring?”

Rucker didn’t have to think too long about his answer. “Two years,” was his response. The singer’s reasoning? He’s ready to take some time away from the road.

“I’ve been really looking at it. I played 110 shows last year… what am I doing?” he said.

Rucker admitted, “I still like making records and playing and everything, but I’m really starting to be at home a lot. I like being at home a lot. So I’m looking at maybe doing a tour. One more big ‘Hootie’ thing (and calling it).”

Honestly, he’s right. Between playing shows in the UK and Canada last year and making festival appearances, Rucker was booked and busy last year. Not to mention, in October of 2025, Rucker also got engaged to his girlfriend, Emily Deahl. No wonder he’s thinking about taking a beat.

Darius Rucker Insists on Doing “One More Hootie Thing”

Rucker isn’t the first person in country music to toss around the idea of retirement this year. Country legend Alan Jackson just played his last major headline concert in Nashville on June 27, and that was a huge ordeal.

Even though retirement seems to be in the near future for the “Wagon Wheel” singer, if you’re worried about getting one more chance to see him live, I wouldn’t stress.

Currently, Rucker is embarking on his Songs Of Summer Tour, which he began in early June. The tour still has dates left in Boston, Phoenix, Albuquerque, and more. Also included in the lineup for the remaining shows are performances from openers Robert Randolph, Austin Williams, Evan Honer, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Plus, as Rucker told Patrick, if he does decide to throw in the towel, he definitely has to do one last show with Hootie & The Blowfish. Right now, he’s thinking South Carolina might be the perfect place to do it.

“If we call it, I’ve got to do one more Hootie thing,” he shared. “We have to finish at Williams-Brice Stadium. Our last show, when we say we’re done, it’s gotta be at Williams-Brice Stadium.”

We’ll definitely be keeping an eye out to see what plans Rucker has when it comes to a last hurrah. Whether he decides to go out Alan Jackson style or do something a little more lowkey, we’ll be tuned in.

Photo by: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach