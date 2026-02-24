“That’s Because of You. Every Single One of You Reading This”: Country Star Fights Back Tears in Celebration of Milestone Moment

Back in 2016, Ashley McBryde released her EP Jalopies & Expensive Guitars. Hoping the EP would help further her career in country music, it caught the attention of Eric Church. Helping McBryde launch her dream, the singer never forgot about that EP. That moment not only expanded her career but set the stage for a Grammy Award, a membership to the Grand Ole Opry, and three ACM Awards. Never forgetting that moment, McBryde recently celebrated another milestone thanks to that original EP.

While most people might hate Mondays, McBryde is celebrating the beginning of the week thanks to “What If We Don’t.” The first single for her upcoming studio album, the song about embracing the regrets of life quickly became the most-added song at country radio.

Shocked, thrilled, and overwhelmed by the reception “What If We Don’t” had with fans, McBryde shared a touching message on Instagram. “Can you receive information right now? We’re the most-added country song at country radio right now—#1 most added country song. We got 75 stations! That’s the most we’ve had on any single coming out of the gate.”

Ashley McBryde Goes Back To The Beginning With “What If We Don’t”

Although a massive accomplishment in her career, McBryde saw it as a win not just for her but for her entire team. “This is huge. It’s huge for me, it’s huge for John Osbourne, it’s huge for my band, it’s huge for my team at Warner, it’s huge for my team at Q Prime. Thank you. Thank you for the love and the support. This song needed its moment, and it’s getting it. It’s getting it. Thank you.”

And McBryde wasn’t about to forget the people that made it all possible – the fans. “’What If We Don’t’ is the #1 most added song at country radio. That’s because of YOU. Every single one of you reading this. Thank you for listening, requesting, adding, and believing in this one!”

McBryde just released “What If We Don’t”, but longtime fans of the country singer might notice the hit sounds familiar. It isn’t a case of déjà vu or the Mandela Effect – the song was first featured on Jalopies & Expensive Guitars.

With that EP launching her career, it seemed only fitting that the song would find new life nearly a decade later. As McBryde looks ahead, the moment feels even more meaningful, with 2026 marking her 20th anniversary in country music.

Two decades into the journey she once fought so hard to begin, McBryde is still finding new ways to make the road ahead count.

