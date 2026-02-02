Nashville Local: Trisha Yearwood, Lukas Nelson, and Ashley McBryde Among Stars Set for Band As One Nashville: Concert for the Cure

Sadly, in 2025 alone, over 316,000 women in the United States were diagnosed with a form of breast cancer. That number climbed to over 2.3 million globally. According to the numbers, more than 42,000 die each year. With the number of women diagnosed expected to surpass 321,000 in 2026, the breast cancer organization, Susan G. Komen, called on stars like Trisha Yearwood to help fight cancer with the Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure. While excited to take the stage, Yearwood won’t be the only performer.

Taking over the Opry House on March 22, the Band As One Nashville Concert will welcome more than Yearwood. The Band Loula, Hailey Whitters, Ashley McBryde, Charles Kelley, Lukas Nelson, Rissi Palmer, and the War & Treaty will also perform. Just the second year of the concert series, Susan G. Komen produced an unforgettable lineup.

Thrilled to help, Yearwood said, “I am eager to join forces with Komen for a second year to raise awareness for breast cancer. I know so many people that have been impacted by this disease, and I cannot wait to once again lend my voice to Band As One Nashville and share the stage with so many other amazing artists to make an impact through music.”\

Susan B. Komen Thanks Trisha Yearwood For Helping Fight Breast Cancer

Knowing the concert wouldn’t be a success without stars like Yearwood and Nelson, Joshua Daniel, the Senior Director of Entertainment Engagement and Events at Susan G. Komen, insisted, “This event continues to grow in reach, energy and impact. We’re deeply grateful to the artists who are lending their voices and hearts to this cause. Bringing Band As One Nashville to the Opry House creates a powerful night that celebrates music while allowing us to amplify our mission.”

For those hoping to take part in the celebration, tickets are available to purchase and range from $94 to $286. VIP packages start at $437. While expensive, the VIP package includes “One reserved premium seat for Band As One Nashville with Trisha Yearwood & Friends. Admission to a pre-show party in Studio A that includes 2 free drink tickets, a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, and more. The VIP Pre-Party is from 5:00p – 6:30p.”

And if that isn’t enough, just remember – each ticket sold goes toward funding life-saving research, patient support services, and education programs aimed at detecting breast cancer earlier and improving outcomes for those affected.

(Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)