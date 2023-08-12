The 10 Best Sinead O’Connor Quotes: Fierce Words to Live By

Sinéad O’Connor shared powerful words both on and off the stage. The late Irish singer-songwriter proved to be a force to be reckoned with, whether she was singing her heart out or standing up against child abuse within the Catholic church by famously shredding a photo of then-Pope John Paul II live on Saturday Night Live.

O’Connor passed away on July 26, 2023, at the age of 56, leaving behind a body of work that reflects her unrelenting strength and wisdom. Throughout her career, she spoke boldly and honestly on topics ranging from the music industry to the power of words. Check out some of her fiercest statements below.

1. “I’m on fire when I’m singing, I’m completely in character. I use my sense memories, and every syllable of it is meant. It’s a very special thing.

2. “I’m not a pop star. I’m just a troubled soul who needs to scream into mikes now and then.”

3. “Not because I was famous or anything, but because I was a human being, I had a right to put my hand up and say what I felt.”

4. “I don’t do anything in order to cause trouble. It just so happens that what I do naturally causes trouble. And that’s fine with me.”

5. “Real empowerment of yourself as a woman would be to in future refuse to exploit your body or your sexuality in order for men to make money from you.”

6. “I don’t feel like me unless I have my hair shaved. So even when I’m an old lady, I’m going to have it.”

7. “I really trust the subconscious. If it doesn’t want you to remember something, there’s a very good reason for that.”

8. “I’m lucky because I enjoy my own company…I like being on my own.”

9. “Words are dreadfully powerful and words uttered are ten times more powerful.”

10. “The spoken word is the science on which the entire universe is built.”

Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage