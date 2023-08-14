3 Songs You Didn’t Know Phil Collins Wrote for Genesis

The 72-year-old, London-born Phil Collins doesn’t have to play another note or speak about another musical experience to last in the chapters of history. Thanks to his song “In the Air Tonight” and the iconic drum fill, he’ll be known forever.

Collins is more than a single drum solo, of course. He’s an acclaimed solo artist and, before that, he was the drummer and lead singer for the British band Genesis. And as part of his role with Genesis, Collins wrote dozens of songs for the Grammy Award-winning group. Many of them, like “Mama” and “Follow You Follow Me,” have become fan favorites.

Below are three songs fans likely didn’t know Collins wrote for Genesis, all on his own.

1. “Misunderstanding”

Written by Phil Collins

Released on the 1980 Genesis album, Duke, this song was a hit single for the band, landing on the charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom. The song hit No. 1 in Canada, too. Collins, who wrote the song solo, had originally penned it for his solo album, Face Value. “Misunderstanding,” along with “Please Don’t Ask,” ended up on Duke. Collins has said he was inspired by the Beach Boys, Sly and the Family Stone, and Toto when writing the track. And you can hear those influences in the rhythmic, harmony-driven tune.

There must be some misunderstanding

There must be some kind of mistake

I waited in the rain for hours

You were late

Now it’s not like me to say the right thing

But you could’ve called to let me know

I checked your number twice, don’t understand it

So I went home

Well I’d been waiting for this weekend

I thought that maybe we could see a show

Never dreamed I’d have this feeling

But seeing you is believing

That’s why I don’t know why

You didn’t show up that night

2. “Please Don’t Ask”

Written by Phil Collins

As noted above, “Please Don’t Ask” was written originally for Collins’ solo album, Face Value, which he ended up releasing in 1981. That album also featured “In the Air Tonight” and “If Leaving Me Is Easy.” Collins wrote the song as he was going through a divorce with his first wife, Andrea Bertorelli. The two split in 1980. It’s a lament, a forlorn admission things didn’t work out.

Ooh please don’t ask me how I feel, I feel fine

Oh I cry a bit, I don’t sleep too good, but I’m fine

When can I see you?

When can I touch you?

Again and again, I ask myself was I wrong?

Oh but time’s a healer, and heaven knows I’ve been strong

Maybe we could try

Maybe we would work this time

Oh I can remember when it was easy to say I love you

But things have changed since then, now I really can’t say if I still do

But I can try

Cos I know the kids are well, yes you’re a mother to the world

Oh but I miss my boy

I hope he’s good as gold

3. “Man on the Corner”

Written by Phil Collins

“Man on the Corner” is about a man who hangs out in the streets, as the name might suggest. He yells at the people passing by. The song, written solely by Collins, is about the homeless problem in London—something many in the United States are familiar with today. Released on the 1981 Genesis album, Abacab, it was a top-40 hit in the U.S. on the Billboard Hot 100.

See the lonely man there on the corner

What he’s waiting for, I don’t know

But he waits everyday now

He’s just waiting for something to show

And nobody knows him

And nobody cares

‘Cause there’s no hiding place

There’s no hiding place for you

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images