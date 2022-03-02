Greta Van Fleet Announce Fall 2022 Arena Tour

Famed anthemic rock band Greta Van Fleet announced a slew of upcoming Fall 2022 arena tour dates.

The swath of shows kicks off on August 16 in Quebec City, QC and the 42-stop tour continues across the United States and Canada. See the full list of dates below.

Tickets will be on sale on Friday (March 4) at 12 pm local time. Fans can purchase them HERE. There will be a fan presale on March 2 and a Local Venue Presale on March 3, with general ticket on sale on March 4 at 12 p.m. local time.

The Grammy-nominated rock band announced the news on social media, taking to Twitter to write, “Thrilled to announce new North American dates on the Dreams In Gold Tour! We can’t wait to see you on the road this fall. Tickets on sale Friday at 12 PM local time: http://gvf.lnk.to/dreamsingold2022.“

On the North American tour, the band will be joined by a number of big-name openers, including The Pretty Reckless, Robert Finley, Houndmouth, Durand Jones & The Indications, Fruit Bats, Crown Lands, and Hannah Wicklund.

The newly announced dates follow the band’s forthcoming sold-out spring Dreams In Gold Tour, which sold out (more than 100,000 tickets) in just two days. That string of dates kicks off on March 10.

Check out the new dates, along with those spring shows already announced, below:

GRETA VAN FLEET TOUR DATES

New dates in BOLD.

March 10—Wings Event Center—Kalamazoo, MI

March 12—The DeltaPlex Arena—Grand Rapids, MI

March 13—Dow Event Center—Saginaw, MI

March 16—Dort Financial Center—Flint, MI

March 17—EMU Convocation Center—Ypsilanti, MI

March 19— Mountain Health Arena—Huntington, WV

March 22—Kohl Center—Madison, WI

March 23—Resch Center—Green Bay, WI

March 25—CHI Health Center Omaha—Omaha, NE

March 26— Peoria Civic Center—Peoria, IL

March 29—Heritage Bank Center—Cincinnati, OH

March 30— GIANT Center — Hershey, PA

April 1—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ

April 2—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ

May 3 —Qualistage — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

May 16—Pepsi Center—Mexico City, Mexico

June 5—Grona Lund—Stockholm, Sweden

June 11—Theatre Antique de Vienne—Vienne, France

June 14—Tanzbrunnen—Cologne, Germany

June 15—Jarhunderthalle—Frankfurt, Germany

June 23—Fairview—Dublin, Ireland

June 25—Alexandra Palace, London, UK

June 28—O2 Apollo—Manchester, UK

June 29—O2 Apollo—Manchester, UK

August 11—Highmark Stadium—Buffalo, NY*

August 14—PNC Park—Pittsburgh, PA*

August 16—Centre Videotron—Quebec City, QC†

August 18—Centre Bell—Montreal, QC†

August 19—Scotiabank Arena—Toronto, ON†

August 22—Canada Life Centre—Winnipeg, MB†

August 23—Brandt Centre—Regina, SK†

August 26—Scotiabank Saddledome—Calgary, AB†

August 27—Rogers Place—Edmonton, AB†

August 29—Prospera Place—Kelowna, BC†

August 30—Rogers Arena—Vancouver, BC†

Sept 2—Spokane Arena—Spokane, WA ‡

Sept 3—ExtraMile Arena—Boise, ID ‡

Sept 20—Allen County War Memorial Coliseum—Fort Wayne, IN §

Sept 21—Wells Fargo Arena—Des Moines, IA§

Sept 23—Fargodome—Fargo, ND§

Sept 24—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center—Sioux Falls, SD§

Sept 27—Huntington Center—Toldeo, OH§

Sept 28—Thompson-Boling Arena—Knoxville, TN§

Sept 30—John Paul Jones Arena—Charlottesville, VA§

Oct 1—PPL Center—Allentown, PA§

Oct 4—SNHU Arena—Manchester, NH§

Oct 5—MVP Arena—Albany, NY§

Oct 7—Mohegan Sun Arena—Uncasville, CT§

Oct 8—Cross Insurance Center—Bangor, ME§

Oct 18—PNC Arena—Raleigh, NC**

Oct 19—Bon Secours Wellness Arena—Greenville, SC**

Oct 21—Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena—Jacksonville, FL**

Oct 22—Hertz Arena—Estero, FL**

Oct 25—Hard Rock Live—Hollywood, FL**

Oct 26—Amalie Arena—Tampa, FL**

Oct 28—Spectrum Center—Charlotte, NC**

Oct 29—Legacy Arena at The BJCC—Birmingham, AL**

Nov 1—Smoothie King Center—New Orleans, LA**

Nov 2—Simmons Bank Arena—Little Rock, AR**

Nov 4—Paycom Center—Oklahoma City, OK**

Nov 5—AT&T Center—San Antonio, TX**

Nov 8—Don Haskins Center—El Paso, TX**

Nov 9—Tucson Arena—Tucson, AZ**

Nov 11—Honda Center—Anaheim, CA††

Nov 12—Golden 1 Center—Sacramento, CA††

*with Metallica

†with The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund

‡ support TBD

§ with Houndmouth and Robert Finley

**with Durand Jones & the Indications and Crown Lands

†† with Fruit Bats and Crown Lands

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic