The 1975 Asked to Pay $2 Million Fine

Following the news that festival organizers Future Sound Asia (FSA) sent The 1975 a Letter Of Claim, the band is being ordered to pay a more than $2 million fine. Future Sound Asia sought legal action against The 1975 after frontman Matty Healy protested against Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws by kissing bandmate Ross MacDonald at Kuala Lumpur’s Good Vibes Festival this past July.

After the incident, which occurred on the first day of the festival, Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival was canceled. Multiple police reports were filed regarding the incident, and Malaysian law firm Thomas Philip is currently planning a class action lawsuit.

Matthew Thomas Philip, the founder of the law firm in question, referred to The 1975’s behavior onstage as a “deliberate, reckless act done knowing well [sic] of the consequences,” quote via Far Out Magazine. “My view is that The 1975 must be held responsible and accountable for the losses suffered by the artists and vendors,” he continued.” All four members of The 1975 are listed in the lawsuit, the publication reports.

David Mathew of the Steven Thiru & Sudhar Partnership recently spoke to Malay Mail about the circumstances surrounding the legal action being sought against The 1975. “In the letter, FSA has demanded that The 1975 admit their liability and also pay the sum of £2,099,154.54 (RM12,347,967.91) within seven days,” Mathew said.

“The Letter of Claim is written in accordance with the provisions of the English Practice Direction Pre-Action Conduct and Protocol, which are part of the English Civil Procedure Rules,” Matthew continued. The 1975 have been given until August 14 to deal with the fine. The band has also been banned from playing in Malaysia.

Prior to the same-sex kiss, Healy criticized Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws while onstage. “I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” Healy said right before kissing MacDonald.“Unfortunately, you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m fucking furious. And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. You are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive.”

“FSA would like to reiterate their strong disapproval of the Band’s behavior during their performance at GVF2023,” Future Sound Asia stated in the Letter Of Claim, according to Far Out Magazine. “In particular, lead singer Matthew Timothy Healy’s use of abusive language, equipment damage, and indecent stage behavior not only flagrantly breached local guidelines and Malaysian laws but also tarnished the reputation of the 10-year-old festival.”

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images