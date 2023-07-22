Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival Canceled After The 1975’s Matty Healy Kisses Bandmate Onstage

The last two nights of the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia have been canceled following a mid-performance kiss between The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and bandmate Ross MacDonald. Those nights were set to feature the talents of Kid Laroi, Porter Robinson, Giveon, Dermot Kennedy, and the Strokes.

The kiss seemed to be in protest of Malaysia’s homosexuality ban, which makes homosexual acts punishable by fines or years in prison. The 1975 have been banned from playing Malaysia since.

Organizers for the Good Vibes Festival released an official statement concerning the festival’s cancellation. “We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule for Good Vibes Festival 2023 has been canceled following the controversial conduct and remarks made by U.K. artist Matty Healy from the band The 1975,” the statement declares.

“The decision adheres to the immediate cancelation directive issued at 1:20 p.m., 22 July 2023, by the Ministry of Communications and Digital,” the statement continues. “The Ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule, or contravene Malaysian laws.”

During The 1975’s set, Healy delivered an impassioned speech about his disdain for Malaysia’s laws against homosexuality. “I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” Healy declared.

“Unfortunately, you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m fucking furious. And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. You are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive,” Healy added.

Right after the singer’s speech, MacDonald kissed Healy on the lips. The kiss occurred during a rendition of “I Like America & America Likes Me.” The band abruptly left the stage, with Healy stating, “Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur. See you later.”

Good Vibes Festival is overseen by the group Future Sound Asia, whose entertainment director, Wan Alman, spoke to BBC about the matter, telling the outlet that they were informed by the 1975’s management that the group “would adhere to all local performance guidelines, as do all international artists that perform in the country. We were completely surprised that the performance took such a turn.

“I think it’s very easy for [Healy] to fly in and do whatever he wants to do, and then just fly out without having to face or take accountability for any consequences for his actions, while the ones who suffered implications are his fans here because his set was cut short, the festival organizers, and the industry as a whole,” Allman added.

