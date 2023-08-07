The 1975’s Matty Healy Jokes About Malaysian Ban at Lollapalooza

Over the past month, The 1975 (and their often-controversial frontman, Matty Healy) have fallen into hot water over their commentary on LGBTQ+ rights while performing in Malaysia – a country with laws against same-sex relationships. While performing at Lollapalooza this past weekend, Healy hinted at the incident and the band now being banned from Malaysia with his trademark, devil-may-care attitude.

Despite the uproar, Healy mocked the moment while performing “It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You” at Lollapalooza. Across their current tour, Healy has created a bit where he starts that particular song with the beginnings of a controversial statement before his band cuts him off with the opening riff. Per a video from Rolling Stone, Healy opened the track by saying, “You want my travel tips? Don’t go to…” at the Chicago-based festival, seemingly pointing to the Malaysian incident.

At the Malaysian festival, Healy and bandmate Ross MacDonald decided to kiss in the middle of the set, in protest of the country’s ban on homosexuality.

“I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” Healy said from the stage. “Unfortunately, you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m fucking furious. And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. You are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive.”

Healy and his bandmates’ advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights while performing at Malaysia’s Good Vibes festival prompted the entire event to be shut down. Subsequently, a group of fellow performers, vendors, and more have announced that there is a lawsuit in the works against The 1975.

The lawsuit was announced shortly after the event was canceled. Those involved with the suit are claiming that Healy and Co. should take responsibility for shutting the event down and, as a result, keeping other musicians from playing and getting paid.

“My view is that The 1975 must be held responsible and accountable for the losses suffered by the artists and vendors,” Matthew Thomas, founder of the Malaysian law firm that is filing the suit, previously said.

Check out the moment at Lollapalooza below.

