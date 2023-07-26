The 1975 Face Lawsuit from Malaysian Artists after Festival Cancelation

The 1975 caused a major ripple effect at the Malaysian music festival Good Vibes, which resulted in the remainder of the festival being shut down last week. In protest of the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws, frontman Matty Healy decided to kiss bandmate Ross MacDonald.

The festival organizers promptly shut down the entire operation and The 1975 was banned from playing in Malaysia. Now, other Malaysian acts that were slated to play the festival alongside The 1975 have organized a class action lawsuit against the band. Those involved with the suit claim that local artists were left with little to no pay after Healy’s actions got the festival canceled.

“My view is that The 1975 must be held responsible and accountable for the losses suffered by the artists and vendors,” Matthew Thomas, founder of the Malaysian law firm that is filing the suit, told NME. He went on to call what Healy and MacDonald did a “deliberate reckless act done knowing well of the consequences.”

The firm is taking on the case pro bono, representing a currently unknown group of artists, vendors, and media.

Upon canceling the festival, organizers issued a statement. “We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule for Good Vibes Festival 2023 has been canceled following the controversial conduct and remarks made by U.K. artist Matty Healy from the band The 1975,” the statement read.

“The decision adheres to the immediate cancelation directive issued at 1:20 p.m., 22 July 2023, by the Ministry of Communications and Digital,” the statement continued. “The Ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule, or contravene Malaysian laws.”

Before planting one on The 1975’s bassist during a performance of “I Like America & America Likes Me,” Healy spoke about his qualms with the Malaysian homosexuality ban – which could charge someone with jail time for being in a homosexual relationship.

“I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” Healy told the crowd. “Unfortunately, you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m fucking furious. And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. You are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive.”

The 1975 members have yet to comment on the lawsuit.

