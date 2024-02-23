The 1975 Tease New Album in the Works, Play New Song at Birmingham Show

The 1975 have a new album in the works, as they revealed during a show in Birmingham on February 21. The band wrapped up the U.K. leg of their Still…At Their Very Best Tour that night, and will be embarking on the European leg next. The tour ends in Amsterdam on March 24.

Last September, frontman Matty Healy shared with fans that the band would be going on an “indefinite hiatus” from performing live after the tour. On February 21, he told the crowd that he and the band “were gonna go away for ages,” though he then revealed that they have actually been back in the studio.

“We’re working on a new record now,” said Healy, playing a bit of a new song from his phone. “So I suppose that I can’t operate without my friends… we kind of are The 1975 so…”

Healy continued, “We’re gonna go away and make – hopefully – a good new album. I just don’t know what to do in the meantime, really.”

Additionally, in December 2023 Healy teased new music from The 1975 with a screen recording of potential new songs from his phone on Instagram stories. The recording featured unreleased demos alongside ideas for new songs. Healy expressed his excitement with a meme stating “I am going to create an album that is so good.”

After Matty Healy made the comments in September 2023 about the band going on an “indefinite hiatus,” he had to do a little damage control for their fans. Diehard The 1975 fans were worried about a break-up, so Healy came to their rescue.

“I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that,” Healy said, addressing the crowd at a stop in San Jose. “That’s not happening. Don’t worry.”

At the time, he told the audience in Sacramento, California, “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.” The keyword there was shows, as now it’s been revealed that The 1975 is back in the studio for real.

Meanwhile, Healy also explained why the tour is called Still…At Their Very Best. “When I made A Brief Inquiry [Into Online Relationships], we’d grown up a bit,” Healy said at the time last year. “The idea of The 1975 continuing to grow up wasn’t a fear because it wasn’t unsexy. Now it’s kind of the sexiest thing about us. That’s why the tour is called At Their Very Best. We’ve got our s–t sorted.”