Matty Healy Clarifies Hiatus Comments, Confirms The 1975 Isn’t Splitting Up

Earlier this week, The 1975‘s frontman Matty Healy told a crowd of fans that the band would be going on an “indefinite hiatus.” Naturally, die-hards worried that was a coded way of saying that the band would be breaking up. Healy has now clarified his comments, assuring fans this is not the case.

At a recent tour stop in San Jose, Healy addressed the tizzy he put his fans in after the hiatus comment. “I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that,” Healy told the crowd. “That’s not happening. Don’t worry.”

Fans can now rest easy as nothing major is in the works. However, neither Healy nor his bandmates have put any parameters around the hiatus. It could be years before we get another 1975 tour. Fans will just have to wait and see what the mercurial frontman has in store.

“After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight,” Healy told the audience in Sacramento, California, earlier this week.

Healy specifically qualified the hiatus as one of “shows,” meaning the four-piece might still be working in the studio during the break. The band’s Still…At Their Very Best Tour will keep them busy through the first part of next year. Remaining tour stops include Nashville, Boston, New York, as part of the band’s U.S. leg. Find a full list of 1975 tour dates HERE.

The tour is in support of the band’s latest record, Being Funny in a Foreign Language. The group shared the album last year to rave reviews. The band dubbed the tour “At Their Very Best” because Healy believes they are running on all cylinders.

“When I made A Brief Inquiry[Into Online Relationships], we’d grown up a bit,” Healy recently explained. “The idea of The 1975 continuing to grow up wasn’t a fear because it wasn’t unsexy. Now it’s kind of the sexiest thing about us. That’s why the tour is called At Their Very Best. We’ve got our shit sorted.”

“We didn’t mean to scare any of the hardcore fans, we are NOT breaking up”#The1975 #SATVBpic.twitter.com/VReejx8Afn — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) September 29, 2023

(Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)