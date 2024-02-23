A Q&A With the It’s A Wonderful Write Song Promotion Winner, Sam Palladio

Videos by American Songwriter

“Under the Tree”

By Sam Palladio and Cassadee Pope

Interview by American Songwriter

Sam Palladio and Cassadee Pope are the American Songwriter It’s A Wonderful Write Song Promotion winners for their song, “Under the Tree.” American Songwriter caught up with Sam and Cassadee to get the story behind their song.

How long have you been songwriting?



SP: I’ve been writing music since I was about 16. I moved to Nashville in 2012 from London to star in the ABC TV drama “Nashville”. I had been playing in bands and working on solo material, but the move to music city was the start of my life as an artist and professional songwriter.

CP: I wrote my first song when I was seven years old, just acapella. It was about how we as humans are like flowers. We start off as small seeds then grow into adults! From there, I got an acoustic guitar and started teaching myself to play and write melodies with the chords.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s It’s A Wonderful Write Promotion?

SP: As an independent artist, I appreciate the opportunities that American Songwriter bring to the songwriting community. It’s a hard grind out there and to be given a platform for encouraging music creation is so important. A lot of love went into the creation of “Under the Tree ” and it was a catalyst for finding the producer of my forthcoming debut album, the great Soren Hansen. The song had had a great initial reaction from fans, and they inspired me to see how far it could reach. I felt like the song had a chance of bringing people together.

CP: Sam Palladio, the artist of this song and my co-writer, entered “Under The Tree” in the promotion without telling me! So this win is a wonderful surprise! I love the idea of such a respected publication such as American Songwriter valuing songs in such a public and celebratory way.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “Under the Tree”?

SP: I wrote “Under the Tree” for the Netflix Christmas movie “The Princess Switch : Switched Again”, which I starred in alongside Vanessa Hudgens. After the success of the 1st movie, I felt like there was an opportunity to create a great original song to close the film. I wrote “Under the Tree” and pitched it to the producers and they decided to showcase the song in the finale of the film. I wanted to try and create a timeless Christmas feel both lyrically and melodically, but as the song progressed, tip the hat to my favourite guitar driven rock and roll Christmas songs such as “Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)” by the Darkness and “Merry Xmas Everyone” by Slade. The amazing Nashville guitar duo “Striking Matches” lent their talents and guitars to the solos. Back in 2018 I had written another Christmas song “Bring the Snow” for the original movie and this was my second time getting a placement in the franchise. I recorded it here in Nashville with producer, Soren Hansen from indie rock band New Politics and recording artist and my co-writer, Cassadee Pope singing backing vocals.

CP: Sam was about to star in his second “Princess Switch” movie and wanted to try and get another song placement like he did for the first film. It just so happened that we were in the thick of 2020 and at home more than ever. So we welcomed the much needed creative outlet and wrote a Christmas song in April! We wanted the song to feel like a big, warm blanket wrapping the listener in classic holiday references and catchy melodies.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

SP: My music taste is quite eclectic and it swings from singer-songwriters to rock bands but there’s always a through line. Ron Sexsmith is one of my favouite songwriters. His melodies, vulnerable vocals and timeless lyrics always inspire me. I was lucky enough to open for him on his European tour a few years back. The great James Taylor, is one of the quintessential storytellers and was a big influence in my 20’s. I auditioned for the TV show, Nashville by singing his song “You Can Close Your Eyes”, and after I landed the role of Gunnar Scott on the TV show my life was forever changed. I’m very thankful for James. Paul Simon is another hero of mine. Everything from his early Simon and Garfunkel days, through to Graceland again fascinates me with deep storytelling. Simon Neil, front man for Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro is my most contemporary favourite writer. His band has been a soundtrack to my life for many years and I’m collaborating with him on my forthcoming debut record. His epic pop/metal compositions are always hard hitting and truthful.

CP: One of my favorite lyricists is Max Beemis of the band Say Anything. His conversational yet poetic approach always pushes me to think outside the box and never second guess if a certain word or phrase should be in a song or not. Nothing is off limits for him. Another favorite songwriter of mine is Michelle Branch. Her melodies and the way they sit in certain chord progressions have always tugged at my heartstrings.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

SP: My debut album will drop later this year. Written over the last few years, it’s inspiration is the cumulation of my decade spent living in Nashville, being surrounded by Americana and sounds of the south, but also leaning into my British roots, with the entire album written in the UK with amazing British songwriters

CP: I’ll be releasing a couple more singles this spring before I release a full length record, most likely in June!

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

SP: I’ve never won anything before, so to be recognised for a songwriting contest is a true honour! I’d say follow your gut and believe in yourself. In a saturated music market, you’ve gotta grind it out there just to be heard. I didn’t think I stood a chance but wanted to push this song as far as I could and thought that submitting the song could give it a chance (with a little luck) to blossom and open it up to a broader audience. I’m thrilled that American Songwriter recognised the love that went into this project. You never know who’s listening!

CP: The worst that can happen is you don’t win, which is all part of the journey to becoming a better and better songwriter. It’s also valuable for others to see how you progress so they’re more likely to cheer you on during your career. Don’t be afraid to share your gift!

Check out the winning song below: