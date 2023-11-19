The 51-year-old Manchester, England-born Liam Gallagher was the principal lead vocalist for the rock band Oasis. With a smooth, rangy, even psychedelic singing voice, the frontman was part of one of the biggest musical groups of the 1990s along with his brother Noel.

But with all this success under his belt, one might wonder what Liam has to say about the group, music, his singing prowess, family, and the world at large. Without further ado, below are the 20 best Liam Gallagher quotes.

1. “There’s no rules. Show me the rule book.’

2. “I live for now, not for what happens after I die.”

3. “I am a tender, beautiful, and loving guy who happens to slap a photographer now and then because they get in my way.”

4. “Discipline? I don’t know the meaning of the word.”

5. “I was walking along and this chair came flying past me, and another, and another, and I thought, man, is this gonna be a good night.”

6. “It’s about the music and that’s it. I’m not an entertainer. But I do entertain people, see what I mean?”

7. “I need them, need them to give me a kick up the arse. Otherwise, I’d just be sitting getting fat, counting me money. It’s good people living on your doorstep and looking through your bins. Gives you energy.”

8. “New York is my favorite city in the world.”

9. “Not everyone can say, ‘I’m going to write a classic today.’ If that was the case, we’d all be doing it.”

10. “I’ll never have a stylist.”

11. “I refuse to dance. And I can’t dance anyway. I’m not in a band for that.”

12. “You’ve either got it or you haven’t.”

13. “Everyone knows that if you’ve got a brother, you’re going to fight.”

14. “I don’t know what any of my songs are about. I don’t sit down to write about anything. They’re about whatever you want. I don’t pick subjects. I just start.”

15. “I’m into the girls fancying me and stuff, mad for it.”

16. “The idea of sitting at home, not making music, just makes me want to throw up.”

17. “I’m not looking for guidance.”

18. “My favorite album would have to be something from The Beatles.”

19. “I’ve got to be by trees, otherwise I get claustrophobic.”

20. “I want to be in the best band in the world again.”

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images