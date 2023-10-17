Liam Gallagher Will Embark on ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th Anniversary Tour Without Brother, Former Oasis Bandmate Noel

Earlier this week, Liam Gallagher took to social media to announce a tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe. At the time, fans hoped to see Oasis back together. However, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

Oasis introduced themselves to the world with Definitely Maybe. Singles like “Supersonic” and “Live Forever” put the Gallagher brothers on the map. In short, the album has given the band plenty to celebrate over the last three decades. However, it seems like only one brother plans to pop in for the birthday celebration.

Liam Gallagher broke the bad news on social media when a fan asked if Noel Gallagher would be involved in the tour. “He’s been asked and he’s refused,” he replied.

He’s been asked and he’s refused — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 17, 2023

Gallagher spoke about an Oasis reunion in a 2020 interview. At that time, he said that having a solo career was “fucking boring” compared to being in the band. He also said that he firmly believes the elder Gallagher will come to the table at some point. “It’s gonna happen, believe you me,” he stated. “It’s gonna happen very fucking soon because he’s greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen.”

Time will tell if Gallagher is right about his brother.

It seems that the Gallagher brothers had one argument after another since they were both children. That didn’t stop when Oasis hit it big. Things came to a head in 2009 when Noel left the band. The band has a set at the Rock en Seine Music Festival. However, the elder Gallagher brother couldn’t stick it out that long.

Later that day, Noel released a statement that read, in part, “It’s with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight.”

The brothers’ feud has continued over the years. They have had very little contact with one another since then.

The 30th-anniversary tour kicks off on June 1 in Sheffield, United Kingdom at the Utilita Arena. The 12-date trek will come to an end on June 27 in Gallagher’s hometown of Manchester at Co-op Live. The tour will also feature multiple Glasgow, Dublin, and London stops.

