Noel Gallagher Defends His Relaxed Stage Presence: “I Don’t Feel Like I Have to Be Larger Than Life”

Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher is defending his relaxed demeanor onstage. In a recent interview with Radio X, Gallagher revealed that he feels as though his songs are “bigger than me,” causing the singer to not feel the need to act animated during concerts.

While speaking with Radio X, Gallagher said that he believes his songs will be “around long after I’m gone.” The singer also stated that he will never be a performer like Coldplay’s Chris Martin or U2’s Bono, and prefers to let his songs do the talking themselves.

“Some people are cut out for that kind of thing,” Gallagher stated. “Chris Martin, for example, can do that thing with the crowd. Bono can do that thing with the crowd. I can’t. I’m not interested in it.”

Later in the interview, Gallagher discussed Oasis’ hit song “Don’t Look Back In Anger.” “That song’s bigger than me. That song will be around long after I’m gone,” Gallagher told Radio X. “So those big songs like that and ‘Wonderwall’… I don’t feel like I have to be larger than life.”

“I mean people are here to see me. They know who I am,” Gallagher continued. “They know what I’m like. And that’s what you pay for and that’s what you get.” While speaking with Radio X, the acclaimed singer also discussed how he chooses what songs to play during his contemporary concerts.

“It is difficult putting together a set list, because you kind of think, ‘Am I done with that song? How many more times am I gonna play it?’ You’re kind of obliged to at least give it a go,” Gallagher revealed. “Don’t Look Back in Anger—I don’t think I’d be allowed out of the venue if I didn’t play that. It’s kind of like my ‘Hey Jude.’”

On June 2, Gallagher released Council Skies, the fourth studio album from his solo project Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone Australia, Gallagher discussed the song “Easy Now,” featured on Council Skies. “I’ve only persevered with this one because it was so good,” Gallagher told the outlet.

“All the rest of them that I’ve kind of shied away from, as soon as I hit a chorus, I just go, ‘Nah, there’s no point in me putting it out and then a load of people going, well, just sounds like shit Oasis,’” Gallagher continued. “When I was writing this song and I got to the chorus, I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this one’s pretty good.’”

Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Bauer Media