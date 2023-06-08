Liam Gallagher Issues Message to Brother Noel: “You Don’t Seem Yourself” 

There’s a slim chance Oasis will ever get back together.

Videos by American Songwriter

Earlier this week, the band’s frontman Noel Gallagher appeared on 98.9 KPNW, a radio station based in Seattle, Washington, to speak out about a potential reunion.

During the interview, Noel dared his brother to “call him” to discuss a reunion, a performance he has no desire to do. The vocalist is currently on his U.S. tour supporting his latest album, Council Skies.

Noel Gallagher about an Oasis reunion and Liam Gallagher before Seattle gig



📹 989KPNW pic.twitter.com/WU2nfndn22 — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 6, 2023

“Look, he’s gonna have to call me,” the hitmaker told the outlet. “He’s going to have to get somebody to call me because he’s been going on about it for the last fucking 10 [years] or whatever it is, and you know, he doesn’t want it.”

He continued, “He knows that neither of us are particularly interested in it. I know he doesn’t want it. I’m very comfortable with what I’m doing. I couldn’t give a flying fuck one way or the other, but he keeps going on about it, and I’m like, ‘OK, well f*cking call us then.”

Liam Gallagher, the British singer, turned to Twitter Wednesday morning (June 7) to address his brother’s comment.

Listen Noel I know you check my tweets call me I’m actually concerned about you we all are you don’t seem yourself Cmon big guy pick it up — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 7, 2023

“Listen Noel I know you check my tweets call me. I’m actually concerned about you,” wrote Liam. “We all are you don’t seem yourself. C’mon big guy, pick it up.”

The vocalist did not confirm if he’s sincerely worried about his sibling, or if this is a strategy to tease a reunion. In early April, The Sun reported that the two were in contact “behind closed doors” and are “taking steps to meet up and rebuild their relationship.”

In late May, Noel said Liam was being a “coward” to organize an Oasis reunion.

“Well, I put it out there. [Liam] won’t call…I mean, he should call me, because he’s like, he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now, he’d have some kind of plan,” Noel told the White & Jordan Show. “He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me. He’s a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking.’ And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous.”

He believes his brother is “getting people’s hopes up” for a reunion. Liam was quick to respond on Twitter, claiming that his statements were false.

I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD sit down you 🛎 end — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 24, 2023

“I don’t wish AIDS on people. I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne, and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD,” said Liam on Twitter, referring to the mid-’90s controversy with Blur. “He’s full of shit he HATES Oasis fans [but] doesn’t mind them buying his records,” he added.

The two have had a tumultuous relationship since their public feud in 2009. Noel left the band shortly after in the midst of the band’s success.

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images