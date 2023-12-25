3 Live R.E.M. Concerts to Lose Your Religion to from the Comfort of Your Couch

Famously, the Athens, Georgia-born rock band R.E.M., a group that changed the face of indie rock and college radio, has been retired for years. And according to band members, there is no chance of a reunion, even despite a resurgence in popularity thanks to their music being on the soundtrack of the television show The Bear.

Videos by American Songwriter

But that doesn’t mean the band is lost to history. Far from it. Along with their popular albums and hit singles, there are some terrific live concert films available to fans thanks to the magic of the internet.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Drops Rock Version of Classic ‘Jolene’]

So, here below, we wanted to dive into three must-see offerings from the band, three live shows that showcase the group’s talent on stage.

St. Gallen, Switzerland (2002)

This show came about a decade before the band officially broke up in 2011 and includes many of their hit songs. With a face-painted Michael Stipe, R.E.M. performed well-known songs like “The One I Love,” “Everybody Hurts” and “Losing My Religion.” It’s an epic, almost best-of record of the band that has enlivened and haunted our imaginations. Check it out here below.

Austin, Texas (2008)

Shot in 2008, this concert from one of the premier music cities in the U.S. includes some deeper cuts like “Fall on Me” and famous songs like “Man on the Moon,” showing the range of the group and its catalog. Check out this offering from the band here below—and let it sink in as you remember just how significant R.E.M. has been in your life to this point.

Pilton, Somerset, England (1999)

This 1999 show is from the band’s appearance at the famed (and well attended) Glastonbury Festival, and includes songs like “The One I Love,” “Losing My Religion,” “Everybody Hurts,” “Man on the Moon,” and about a dozen more. If you watch one show from the band, let it be this one. Check it out here below.

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images