Look: Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, and More Share Christmas Wishes With Fans

Happy Christmas to everyone who celebrates and Happy Holidays to all! In celebration of the season, plenty of famous artists, including a variety of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, took to their official websites and social media pages to send out special greetings and wishes to fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here are just some of those holiday messages:

Paul McCartney posted a vintage photo of himself wearing a Santa Claus outfit and holding up a wrapped gift, along with a note that reads, “Have yourself a merry little Christmas 🎄- Paul,” along with a vintage photo of the former Beatles star wearing a Santa Claus outfit and holding up a wrapped gift.

The Rolling Stones posted a new photo of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood with this accompanying message: “Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and we’ll see you in 2024!! 🎄🎸🎄”



The Who’s holiday greeting featured a photo of the monolith that appears on the Who’s Next album cover set in a snowy landscape. The image also features the message, “Merry Christmas and Happy Who Year! from Pete [Townshend] and Roger [Daltrey], The Who touring band and everyone at thewho.com.”



Bruce Springsteen posted an archival video clip of his singing “Santa Claus Is Coing to Town” and a note that reads, “Happy Holidays, from all of us on E Street!”

KISS shared a holiday-themed poster that reads “Merry KISSmas,” and features the band members wearing Santa hats and holding KISS Army logos, surrounded by images of vinyl LPs.



John Fogerty posted a video clip in which he recalls how he came up with his old band Creedence Clearwater Revival’s name on Christmas Eve in 1967.

Bob Dylan shared a clip of the animated video for his version of “Little Drummer Boy,” which was featured on his 2009 holiday album, Christmas in the Heart.

Aerosmith posted a greeting featuring a holiday-themed caricature of the band and the message, “Have ^A^ Merry Christmas! 🎄”

Queen shared a video that featured archival film clips of each band member superimposed on animated Christmas tree ornaments. The band also posted a separate message on its website that reads, “Merry Christmas! Enjoy the festive break, everyone, thanks again for being the No.1 fans in rock!”

The late Tom Petty’s estate posted a clip of Petty’s 1987 appearance on a special Christmas episode of It’s Garry Shandling Show. Petty was featured singing Christmas carols with “the lads.”