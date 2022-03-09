The 21 Best Frank Sinatra Quotes

Ol’ Blue Eyes.

In many ways, Frank Sinatra was the musical voice of the first half of the 20th century in America. He was in movies, owned Vegas stages, and was your dad’s favorite (and likely your grandfather’s, too).

But while we heard a lot from Sinatra in song—like the all-time classics, “My Way,” “Fly Me To The Moon” and “That’s Life”—what did the charming artist have to say about life itself, and the craft of music and even what it was like being in movies back then?

That’s exactly the subject of this inquiry. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the all-time best 21 quotes from the great Frank Sinatra.

1. “Dare to wear the foolish clown face.”

2. “Throughout my career, if I have done anything, I have paid attention to every note and every word I sing—if I respect the song. If I cannot project this to a listener, I fail.”

3. “I would like to be remembered as a man who had a wonderful time living life, a man who had good friends, fine family—and I don’t think I could ask for anything more than that, actually.”

4. “I’m gonna live till I die.”

5. “People often remark that I’m pretty lucky. Luck is only important in so far as getting the chance to sell yourself at the right moment. After that, you’ve got to have talent and know-how to use it.”

6. “For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.”

7. “I like intelligent women. When you go out, it shouldn’t be a staring contest.”

8. “Cock your hat—angles are attitudes.”

9. “I’m supposed to have a Ph.D. on the subject of women. But the truth is I’ve flunked more often than not. I’m very fond of women; I admire them. But, like all men, I don’t understand them.”

10. “Oh, I just wish someone would try to hurt you so I could kill them for you.”

11. “Hell hath no fury like a hustler with a literary agent.”

12. “I’m not one of those complicated, mixed-up cats. I’m not looking for the secret to life… I just go on from day to day, taking what comes.”

13. “Alcohol may be man’s worst enemy, but the bible says love your enemy.”

14. “I believe that God knows what each of us wants and needs. It’s not necessary for us to make it to church on Sunday to reach Him. You can find Him anyplace. And if that sounds heretical, my source is pretty good: Matthew, Five to Seven, The Sermon on the Mount.”

15. “Nothing anybody’s said or written about me ever bothers me, except when it does.”

16. “Whatever else has been said about me personally is unimportant. When I sing, I believe. I’m honest.”

17. “Rock ‘n Roll: The most brutal, ugly, desperate, vicious form of expression it has been my misfortune to hear.”

18. “If you don’t know the guy on the other side of the world, love him anyway because he’s just like you. He has the same dreams, the same hopes, and fears. It’s one world, pal. We’re all neighbors.”

19. “Basically, I’m for anything that gets you through the night—be it prayer, tranquilizers, or a bottle of Jack Daniels.

20. “May you live to be 100 and may the last voice you hear be mine.”

21. “The best revenge is massive success.”