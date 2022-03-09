The Notorious B.I.G. Gets Posthumous NFT Collection

In honor of the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. on the 25th anniversary of his death, OneOf is launching a collection of exclusive NFTs commemorating the later rapper.

The collection is a tribute to Biggie Smalls, real name Christopher Wallace, who was murdered on March 9, 199, his hip-hop career, and the release of his final album Life After Death.

“Using NFT technology, Biggie’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain,” said Josh James, COO and co-founder of OneOf in a statement, “to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come.”

The Notorious B.I.G (Photo: Michael Lavine)

The Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection was created by Elliot Osagie of Willingie, Inc. and Wayne Barrow, manager of B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace, and will be minted by OneOf on the environmentally responsible proof-of-stake blockchain Tezos. A portion of the proceeds of the NFTs will go to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation.

“We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music,” said Voletta Wallace in a statement.

Most recently the Quincy Jones-backed OneOf has been the preferred NFT platform for artists, including the recent Whitney Houston Collection, which sold for $1 million and featured a never-before-heard song Houston recorded when she was 17.

Photo: PRNewsFoto/David McIntyre