The 25 Best Lana Del Rey Quotes

Lana Del Rey (born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant) is considered by many today to be the best in music.

While that may come as a surprise to some, Lana is often cited as many insider’s favorite artist, including former Hole frontman Courtney Love. However, that doesn’t mean the “Video Games” singer isn’t every bit the controversial star.

No matter what one thinks of Lana as a person or public figure, it’s likely there’s a lot for most to love about her music. It’s moody, ethereal, often down-tempo, sort of like the decor of a living room in 1976-78. Nostalgia meets alien. To date, she boasts nine LPs, including Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in 2023.

Given all this intrigue behind the artist, one might wonder what she has to say outside of her prominent song lyrics. What are her thoughts on the world around her, life, love and her craft?

Below are the best 25 Lana Del Rey quotes.

1. “I believe nothing happens by mistake. You know, the universe has a divine plan. That sounds dramatic.”

2. “When I walk outside, people have something to say about it.”

3. “Fashion is inspired by youth and nostalgia and draws inspiration from the best of the past.”

4. “I wanted a name I could shape the music towards. I was going to Miami quite a lot at the time, speaking a lot of Spanish with my friends from Cuba—’Lana Del Rey’ reminded us of the glamour of the seaside. It sounded gorgeous coming off the tip of the tongue.”

5. “When I found somebody who I fell in love with, it made me feel different than I felt the rest of the day. It was electrifying. That’s what inspired the ‘Off to the Races’ melodies. That’s one of the times when you’re feeling electrified by someone else and they make you happy to be alive.”

6. “I used to wonder if it was God’s plan that I should be alone for so much of my life. But I found peace. I found happiness within people and the world.”

7. “Feeling like you’re respected among the people who do the same thing you do is incredible and necessary.”

8. “I’m a writer first and a singer second.”

9. “When I put out ‘Video Games’ in May 2011, it was a 5:25-minute love song; I was surprised when a lot of people said they were listening to it. I was surprised when it went to the radio, without me even knowing how something like that even happens!”

10. “I’ve been reading tabloids since I was nine. I love a good story.”

11. “I have taken taking my music to labels for years, and everyone just thought it was creepy. They thought the images with the music were weird and verging on psychotic.”

12. “A lot of the time when I write about the person that I love, I feel like I’m writing about New York.”

13. “I have a personal ambition to live my life honestly and honor the true love that I’ve had and also the people I’ve had around me. I want to stay hopeful, even though I get scared about why we’re even alive at all.”

14. “If you are born an artist, you have no choice but to fight to stay an artist.”

15. “When I was very young I was sort of floored by the fact that my mother and my father and everyone I knew was going to die one day, and myself too. I had a sort of a philosophical crisis. I couldn’t believe that we were mortal.”

16. “In New York I pretty much live in diners—I order French Fries, Diet Coke floats and lots of coffee.”

17. “I don’t believe in the school of hard knocks, although I’ve had them. All that stuff about whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger is so not true. Do you know what makes you stronger? When people treat you and your art with dignity.”

18. “When I was young I felt really overwhelmed and confused by the desire not to end up in an office, doing something I didn’t believe in.”

19. “I’m not a natural performer or exhibitionist. When I was younger, I hated the focus, and it made me feel strange.”

20. “If you consider the definition of authenticity, it’s saying something and actually doing it. I write my own songs. I made my own videos. I pick my producers. Nothing goes out without my permission. It’s all authentic.”

21. “I didn’t live at school, I lived where I could and studied what I enjoyed studying. I took what I wanted from that education but was making my first record at the same time. I don’t know anyone from school. I was just leading a different life. I was really interested in writing and other things.”

22. “I have kind of a funny relationship with movies. I don’t have to see the whole movie to get an impression of it or to let it have an influence on me.”

23. “I don’t really have any gimmicks. I don’t actually do anything that’s strange. I don’t even wear weird things.”

24. “I made that first record in 2008, alongside the EP, but my label at the time waited three years to release it. They thought maybe someone bigger would buy it, but they didn’t, so in the end they just released it themselves.”

25. “Having a simple career as a musician who liked music was good enough for me.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety