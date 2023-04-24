ERNEST Plots Fall Headlining Tour

Currently on the road in support of Morgan Wallen on his One Night At A Time World Tour, ERNEST will embark on his own headlining venture this fall.

Dubbing the stint his This Fire Tour, the rising country sensation will take on venues across the South and Midwest. On the road from October to late November, he will kick off the trek in Oxford, Ohio, bringing his tour to a close with a performance at Nashville, Tennessee’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Jake Worthington, John Morgan, and Cody Lohden will join him as support along the way.

“I’m really excited to get the ERN show back on the road with the fellas,” the artist shared in a statement. “The show’s gonna be a hell of a time! Anytime we get to play to a room full of people who come to hear our music – it’s an unmatched feeling. The tour last year was a blast, and since then we dropped another 13 songs. If you haven’t yet, go listen to Two Dozen Roses, then come out and sing some country music with us.”

Check out his recently posted tour announcement video below.

General on-sale begins Friday (April 28) at 10 a.m. local time. See a full list of upcoming dates below.

Oct. 18 – Oxford, Ohio @ Brick Street Bar *+

Oct. 19 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection *+

Oct. 20 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live *+

Oct. 21 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon *+

Oct. 26 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal ^+

Oct. 27 – Oxford, Miss. @ The Lyric ^+

Oct. 28 – Starkville, Miss. @ Rick’s Café ^+

Nov. 2 – Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate ^+

Nov. 3 – Tampa, Fla. @ Dallas Bull ^+

Nov. 4 – Fort Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch ^+

Nov. 10 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Texas Club ^+

Nov. 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater ^+

Nov. 16 – Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theater ^+

Nov. 18 – Greenville, S.C. @ Blind Horse Saloon ^+

Nov. 28 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium ^+

^ with Jake Worthington

* with John Morgan

+ with Cody Lohden

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images