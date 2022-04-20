The 25 Best Lenny Kravitz Quotes

Lenny Kravitz oozes rock ‘n’ roll.

The frontman who has been the focus of likely countless posters on countless bedroom walls sings like a deity and walks the walk like a true sex symbol. He is also the father of the newest and maybe best Cat Woman, Zoë Kravitz.

But what might the frontman have to say about life, itself? About love and the music business? What might he think about the craft of songwriting or what’s important about taking a break from the rat race?

That, dear reader, is the subject of this inquiry. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best 25 Lenny Kravitz quotes of all-time.

1. “Music is my life, it is a reflection of what I go through.”

2. “I made the record that my life had me make. Each one is like a diary.”

3. “People always accuse me of being motivational in a way, like it was a bad thing, but that’s just how I was raised. My mom raised me in a positive environment, with lots of love in my heart, and that reflects in my music.”

4. “People see my photos and think I labor over my image and I’m this cool, brooding artist. But I’m just having fun with it.”

5. “I am not trying to change the world. I am just offering my gift that God gave me, and if somebody is moved by it, that’s beautiful.”

6. “We’re getting so pulled in by computers and technology, and our kids have their faces in the computers all day. The human relationship is being diminished by this.”

7. “My career has been a gradual climb. I think that’s part of the reason why I’ve had longevity.”

8. “I just need to know that I did the very best I could and that I was true to myself.”

9. “I identify with women more than men. I guess I have a strong feminine side.”

10. “People don’t realize it, but no one lives that rock and roll life 24-7. They think it’s hundreds of bottles of champagne flowing and private jets and money. But there’s a lot of time when you’re traveling—time to think, time to be lonely. Sometimes it gets to you.”

11. “A dramatic thing, the first time you stand up to your dad.”

12. “There are so many people that don’t believe in themselves and don’t have faith.”

13. “We weren’t put here to be miserable. We were put here to do the best we can, and we should take our energy and improve our state of being.”

14. “Change is growth. For me, it has been a very spiritual and musical rebirth.”

15. “It’s very important to vote. People died for this right.”

16. “I always try to keep the circumstances in my life fresh. I like to change the physical environment I live in, change the people around me and try to experience things for the first time. I think that keeps one on their toes, creatively and spiritually.”

17. “I was taught by my grandfather that anything that your mind can conceive, you can have. It’s a reality.”

18. “When I was a kid and I bought a record, I ripped that thing open, I wanted to know who was playing what, what studio it was cut at, who was the string arranger, who was the engineer.”

19. “I never sit down to write. When I’m moved, I do it. I just wait for it to come. You just hear it. I can’t really describe writing. It’s in my head.”

20. “They think I’m being serious when actually I’m a very big clown. But you have to know me to see that. I’m constantly cracking up and cracking everybody else around me up.”

21. “I’ve woken up from dreams and the whole song is there. I’m listening to it in my dreams. I consciously have to wake myself up and get a tape recorder because I hear it like a record.”

22. “I’m half Jewish, I’m half black, I look in-between. I dress funny. I play all these different styles of music on one record. It’s like, What is he doing?”

23. “I’m always sort of reflecting on what I do on what I’ve done. Usually, before I make a new album, I’ll listen to the previous albums just to see where I’ve been.”

24. “I’m in this for the long haul. I’ve been making music my whole life.”

25. “Race in this country is still the elephant in the room that no one wants to discuss.”

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy