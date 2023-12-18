Emotions Flow as Kris Kristofferson Joins Rosanne Cash for Iconic Willie Nelson Birthday Performance

A CBS special featuring highlights from Willie Nelson’s all-star 90th birthday concert, held this past April at the famed Hollywood Bowl, aired on Sunday. One of the emotional high points of the show was a duet performance by Rosanne Cash, the late Johnny Cash’s oldest daughter, and lauded singer/songwriter Kris Kristofferson.

Videos by American Songwriter

Cash, who is a respected singer and songwriter in her own right, walked out on stage with an apparently ailing Kristofferson to perform a version of his song “Lovin’ Her Was Easier (than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again).”

[Buy Rosanne Cash Tickets]

Standing close together, the two delivered an intimate version of the love ballad, with Kristofferson, who turned 87 in July, softly singing harmonies along with Cash’s lead vocals. As the song came to an end, the singers and friends embraced and gave each other an affectionate kiss, as tears could be seen welling up in Cash’s eyes.

Fans React to Performance

The performance also drew emotional reactions from fans who watched the special. One viewer commented on X, “Holy mother…Roseanne Cash and Kris Kristofferson…what a pro and a star she is … Kristofferson is legend already, can’t add to that. Iconic performance.”

Another posted, “Must admit that I almost teared up when 87-year-old Kris Kristofferson walked out on stage to join Rosanne Cash during Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday special.”

[RELATED: “What an Absolute Legend”: Fans Rave About Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration, Star-Studded Performances]

A third wrote, “Omg so awesome Kris Kristofferson and Rosanne Cash, I’m in heaven (I’ve lived in the best era of music.) The Willie Nelson Bday Concert!!”

About the Song “Lovin’ Her Was Easier”

Kristofferson originally recorded “Lovin’ Her Was Easier” in 1971 and scored a Top 30 hit with the tune on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was later covered by many other artists, including Nelson, who sang it as a duet with actress Dyan Cannon in the 1980 film Honeysuckle Rose. Kristofferson also sometimes performed the tune with Nelson in concert when they performed with the country supergroup The Highwaymen, which also featured Cash and the late Waylon Jennings.

Kristofferson announced his retirement from music in 2020, and his appearance at Nelson’s birthday show may have been his only public performance since then.

More About Nelson’s 90th Birthday Special

The Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration special also featured performances by Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, George Strait, and Chris Stapleton.

Rosanne Cash Tour Info

In other news, Rosanne Cash has a series of concerts lined up for 2024, starting with a January 9-10 engagement in Minneapolis. You can check out her full schedule at RosanneCash.com.

Tickets for her shows are available at various outlets, including StubHub.