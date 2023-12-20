Gwen Stefani Shares Why She and Blake Shelton Will Be Apart on New Year’s Eve

Thanks to their time on The Voice, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton sparked up a romance that continues to play out today. Not only competing on the show, but in July 2021 they decided to make it official and married. Since their marriage, the two seem inseparable as they share their love with fans. But surprisingly, according to Stefani, the happy couple won’t be together come New Year’s Eve.

Before The Voice finale kicked off, Stefani sat down with Access Hollywood to discuss the show, contestants, and what 2024 might hold. While having her own New Year’s resolutions, the hitmaker revealed she would be apart from Shelton on the holiday due to her performing in Vegas. With Shelton already scheduled to perform at the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, the singer said, “Well, it’s funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas.” She added, “So I was like, ‘Eh, I’m gonna do it.’ If you’re gonna be working then I’m gonna be working — so I’m just gonna fly in and out it’s gonna be awesome. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Besides not bringing in the new year together, Stefani shared some of her New Year’s resolutions which involved staying focused on her marriage with Shelton, her health, and “putting out a record.” That’s right, for those wanting to hear new music from the singer, that moment might not be that far away.

Gwen Stefani Felt At Home With Blake Shelton

As for Shelton, he also detailed some of his New Year’s resolutions with the main one being to stop drinking. He told Entertainment Tonight, “I haven’t managed to stop drinking yet. Even cutting back has been hard. I mean, it’s a resolution though. And I’ll say it again right now — that’s my New Year’s resolution. To either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let’s just say I said it.”

Although apart from the holiday, Stefani always remembers Shelton. She once admitted to the impact he had on her life. “He’s changed my life. When I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)