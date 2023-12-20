Maren Morris Details Gutting Through Illness to Record With Teddy Swims: “Feeling Like You See God”

While Maren Morris holds numerous awards like a Grammy, a Guinness World Record, and five Academy of Country Music Awards, that doesn’t mean that every recording session is perfect. Recently, the singer teamed up with Teddy Swims to share their rendition of his song “Some Things I’ll Never Know.” Although a powerhouse regarding vocals, Morris admitted that the day they recorded the song, she happened to catch a cold. But knowing the show must go on, the singer still stepped up to the mic and surprisingly found her sickness added to the lyrics.

Although the original recording of “Some Things I’ll Never Know” was released with Swims’ album I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1) in September, the artist decided to collaborate with Morris on a new version released on Friday. Knowing the sound of her voice and how her sickness affected her range, Morris admitted to People, “I was a little bummed that it was the only day I could do the vocal and I was sick.”

Receiving encouragement from those around her, Morris recalled her thought process when recording. “It was definitely an experience that I’ll never forget, just because I didn’t think about hitting certain notes perfectly. I wasn’t overthinking or over analyzing. I was just so in the emotions of Teddy’s vocal, and just found my footing throughout the second verse, and just feeling like you see God or something when you get to harmonize with a vocal like Teddy’s.”

Maren Morris And Teddy Swims Are “Besties”

With Morris going through a divorce of her own, she noted how the song resonated with her even if she didn’t work with Swims. “It just resonates—the meaning of the lyric resonates with me so much right now. It’s just such a beautiful song with or without me on it, but I’m obviously so honored to be a small part of this one.”

As for Swims, he loved not only working with Morris but considered them to be “besties” after collaborating on “Some Things I’ll Never Know.” “I’ve just always loved Maren and we reached out like, ‘Please do this.’ Thank God it happened. Collaborations are so different nowadays, like you can collaborate with somebody without actually meeting them in person. And we met each other for the video, so now we’re besties!”

(Photo by David Livingston/WireImage)